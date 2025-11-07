Your Horoscope For Friday, November 7

The energy is passionate and intense this morning as love-planet Venus adjusts to its new position in seductive Scorpio. A harsh square-up between Venus and underworld Pluto brings magnetic, mysterious, and transformative energy. Your deepest desires may go unspoken and or impossible to achieve. But acknowledging what you want will remind you of your agency and power.

As the day progresses, the Sun in resilient Scorpio strengthens its fortunate alignment with the north node (a mathematical point representing growth and destiny). When you know who you are, you’ll feel a deeper sense of purpose kick in. Moving forward with courage. Conviction will bring you closer to your ambitions.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) There’s no better time to catch up with a sibling, neighbor, or peer. Don’t rush through a spontaneous conversation or impromptu meet-up — linger and enjoy.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Think twice before clicking “buy now” on those early Black Friday deals. Quality is better than quantity. Skip fleeting whims and only buy what you truly want and need.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your emotions are front and center today, so open up. Your humor, authenticity, and charm will inspire people to pay closer attention to you.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Observing your surroundings, processing your feelings, and replaying the past in your mind could send you into an unhelpful mental loop. Break the cycle by writing your thoughts down in your journal or Notes app.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Keep conversations light-hearted, lively, and inspired. Your positive energy is infectious, and the ideas you bring to the table will uplift those around you.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your quick thinking could land you a stellar reputation. Share your smart solutions at work. You may not get a public thank you, but people will take note of your bright ideas.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Every time you brainstorm ideas, tune into a podcast, or pick up a new book, you’re not just absorbing information; you’re sharpening your mind. Follow whatever piques your curiosity.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) It’s best to balance logic and emotion today. Think through your feelings and finances before making a decision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Curiosity is the key to building an understanding in your relationships. Avoid assumptions — ask what’s on their mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) There’s a lot on your plate, but some of your priorities don’t require much time or precision. Whiz through the easy tasks on your to-do list first. Done is better than perfect.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Spontaneous plans could develop into an adventure or a core memory. Go with your instincts today — suggest a fun date night, book a solo activity, or play around with your creativity.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) It only takes a small adjustment to create a space that fosters a clear and balanced mind. Notice the impact of shifting around some furniture, decluttering your work corner, or keeping devices out of your bedroom.

