Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, October 17

Expansion-planet Jupiter is in comfort-loving Cancer today, challenging both the loving Libra sun and the asteroid Chiron, which represents your inner wounds. You might feel the push and pull between asserting your needs and seeming agreeable. Remember that self-advocacy is an act of self-love. In the long run, it only strengthens your relationships.

Luckily, passionate and determined Mars in Scorpio lines up with the North Node, a mathematical point representing growth and destiny. Be bold and direct, and life might lead you closer to what you need.

Tonight, the moon in self-improving Virgo links up with the lunar South Node tonight, which represents areas for growth and awareness. End your day by identifying the emotional patterns that quietly disturb your peace, like perfectionism, criticism, or control.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) There’s no room for secrecy, grudges, and fear, when it comes to forging unbreakable bonds. Prepare to fully surrender control. Lean into the process of building trust, depth, and intimacy through vulnerability.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Why hold back when your gut is telling you that a connection is meant to be? When you’re certain of who or what is aligned with your dreams, dive in.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) If you knew you were close to a major milestone, would you keep pushing yourself? Your hard work is shaping your legacy and career trajectory today. Stay disciplined and make the most of your time and energy.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Take your passions further than you normally would. Go all in on a creative project, internet rabbit hole, or an intimate moment. The road ahead could be eye-opening.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Facing buried feelings could lead to major healing and personal transformation. You may not be ready to open up to those closest to you yet, but privately reflecting on your past is an important step forward.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Tiptoeing around the truth could lead to misunderstandings; direct confessions or negotiations will strengthen your partnerships. Open up today, and make sure you’re an equally good listener.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Treat your time, energy, and resources like they are precious, and others will too. Cut out any draining tasks that aren’t serving a higher purpose.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Your main character energy? Off the charts. There’s no need to filter yourself or hold back today. People want the real, raw you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Cut out distractions, distance yourself from unsupportive people, and get laser-focused on creating stability in your life. Your power is limitless.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) People trust your vision, so take action. Don’t hesitate to speak up, pitch an idea, or make the first move.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Success will be yours when you claim it. Step up as a leader today, and make sure people appreciate your energy. You deserve to be rewarded for your efforts, not just applauded.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You could be on the verge of a life-changing adventure. Follow your instincts and take a leap when you feel pulled in a new direction. Trust that it’s the right one.

