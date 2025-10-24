Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, October 24

Just after midnight, the moon enters bright and optimistic Sagittarius, inspiring an open and philosophical outlook to uplift this week’s brooding and intense energy. Not everything needs to be dealt with immediately, especially not challenging tasks or emotionally heavy conversations.

However, not everyone will agree with your attitude when the sun in determined Scorpio battles Pluto this morning. Watch out for subtle power plays, like manipulation or the silent treatment. Someone may try to seize control while another person yearns to be free — which side are you on?

Thankfully, mindset-ruling Mercury collaborates with expansive Jupiter and mature Saturn, forging a wise bond that lasts all day. Words that arise after a period of introspection will be twice as powerful. Cultivate clarity within before trying to be understood by others.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Preaching your perspective may show off your knowledge, but true wisdom is acknowledging that there’s more that you don’t know. Teach, debate, and inspire others, but be open to learning from them too.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Financial or emotional transparency will bring relief for you and everyone involved. Be open and honest, even if it’s easier to exaggerate and paint a tough situation in a positive light.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) An open-hearted conversation is just what you and your partner need to deepen your bond. Share how you feel and remind them of the future you’re building together.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Your routines could use a little space and novelty. You don’t need to neglect your responsibilities altogether. Decide what’s essential and take a break from the rest.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Say yes to brining more love, adventure, and excitement to your life. Put this week’s challenges behind you and commit to having fun this weekend.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Take the space you need rather than asking for it. Venturing off solo or nesting at home could help you process some of this week’s murkier feelings with a clear mind.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) When met with curiosity, a spontaneous outing, curious detour, or stimulating conversation could awaken a fresh perspective. Don’t panic if things go off script today.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) How you feel about yourself will set the tone for how others treat you. Remember your power and worth. Invest in yourself, and your confidence will grow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Feeling energized and optimistic? Don’t wait for an opening to follow what excites you — create one! Go your own way without asking for permission.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Saying you’re fine when you’re totally not may rob you of the opportunity to heal your deepest feelings and frustrations. Get some alone time today. It’ll be easier to process your emotions when you have space to recharge.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your social life is coming alive, and your friends and community want you around. Say yes to gatherings and invitations with forward-thinking people — dreamers and visionaries who share your passion for doing something meaningful with their time.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t shrink under the spotlight; embrace it. When you are confident, outspoken, and open about your goals and aspirations, you will inspire others to take a chance on you.

