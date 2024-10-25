Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, October 25

With the moon in vivacious Leo and the sun in seductive Scorpio, it’s a quiet morning in the cosmos. Lately, you’ve been branching out and exploring your individuality — and people have been noticing. Keep that momentum going. Today, carve out time to indulge in creative outlets that spark joy.

Before midday, your laser-focused attitude might create communication issues. The stubborn moon squares up to mindset planet Mercury, warning you to avoid jumping to conclusions. Take a step back to see the full picture.

Develop the courage to overcome insecurities and self-doubt this evening. The moon is flowing with Chiron (an asteroid representing your inner wounds), daring you to seize the moment. It’s time to shine.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Are you being selfish? Before you make demands, listen attentively to other people’s needs.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) “Family first” is a beautiful philosophy — but don’t forget to nurture your other relationships, too. Make your significant other or best friend feel valued by giving them the good news first before calling home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Consider whether you’re overshadowing other voices at work. Be a team player and hand over the mic.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Sharing is caring, Cancer. Whether you’re opening your heart or your purse, do so with generosity and love.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Pride is preventing you from reaching an understanding with a family member or roommate. Cool off and hear them out.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Valuable insights can come from unexpected people and places. Don’t judge the messenger or you may miss out on a bright idea.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Stay true to your values, Libra. Misguided attempts to impress people could cause you to present yourself as someone you’re not.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s fine to hold a few cards close to your chest. But there’s a fine line between maintaining your privacy and appearing too guarded or unapproachable.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Avoid attempts to sway someone’s beliefs. Allow them to express themselves, even if you disagree with their philosophy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Play it safe, Capricorn. Reserve the intimate details for friends who have proven themselves trustworthy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Few people make it on their own. When you find yourself in the spotlight, give credit to those who supported you along the way.