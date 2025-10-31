Your Horoscope For Halloween

Happy Halloween! This year, the spooky holiday kicks off with dreamy energy and a little whimsy as the moon drifts into mystical Pisces. Imagination and intuition are flying high this morning, which is perfect for pulling together last-minute costumes and weekend festivities.

However, mid-morning brings unpredictable mood fluctuations as the moon stands its ground against disruptive Uranus and restless Mercury. Misunderstandings and unexpected changes to your plans will test your flexibility. Stay open-minded as the day rolls on.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Solitude brings emotional clarity. Don’t ignore the feelings that bubble up in your dreams or passing moods. Take a moment alone to reflect and give yourself what you need.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Follow the fun this Halloween, but remember that you can end your night early if you want to. Time spent with friends should be energizing, not draining.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Compassionate leadership and intuitive decision-making will win people over. Be patient and understanding.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Is your imagination on overdrive? Signs and synchronicities will appear when you slow down and listen. Just try not to read too closely between the lines.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) The connection and intimacy you’ve dreamed of lays on the other side of vulnerability. Let people into your heart. A personal conversation about your aspirations or fears will strengthen your bond.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your loved ones are craving your unwavering support, but blurry boundaries could weigh you down. Listen with empathy without absorbing their feelings as your own.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Daydreaming about weekend plans will make the day breeze by, but the work you avoid now will be waiting for you on Monday. Take a break and prioritize your most essential tasks.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Romantic energy is high today! So is creativity. Let your heart lead. Flirt, create, and express yourself freely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) After a whirlwind week, you may be craving time at home or with family. Release your pent-up feelings; crying is cleansing.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) A heartfelt conversation could mend a rift, but getting lost in your emotions may distort your message. Speak openly about your sensitive feelings, but remember your strength.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) An act of kindness and generosity could be as fulfilling for you as it is meaningful to others. Share the love today — give someone your time, presence, or financial support.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Life can get overwhelming when you’re processing the past and future at the same time. Get into a habit of noticing where your focus is and redirecting your attention to the present.

For more, check out your tarot reading.