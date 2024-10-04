Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, October 4

Your intuition is lighting up. The moon slips into perceptive Scorpio, supporting you through a deep and introspective morning. Read between the lines, but avoid jumping to conclusions or giving in to overwhelming emotional impulses.

This afternoon, you’re feeling mature and in control of your intense desires. Seductive Venus coordinates with responsible Saturn, encouraging restraint in your love life and ambitions. Take time to assess what you want before going all in and investing your time, money, or feelings. If you’re searching for “the one,” holding back may strengthen your alluring magnetism and keep people wanting more.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It may be time to seek support from a therapist, a financial advisor, a support group, or a discreet friend. In the presence of people facing similar battles, you’ll realize your struggles aren’t as impossible to overcome.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Sparks are flying in your love life. Dial up your passion and seduction and make a special someone feel wanted.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Are you becoming too focused on your wellbeing? Being conscious of your fitness and nutrition can be healthy, Gemini, but pushing your body too hard to accelerate toward a milestone could be counterproductive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your intense devotion is a strength, but protect your energy. Don’t get too deep with people too soon. Approach your love life with a little more emotional control.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Make deeper inquiries about family dynamics and your upbringing. Realizations about the lingering effects of the past may help you finally let shed a bad habit.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you’re feeling restless, anxious, or frustrated, your judgment may be swayed by assumptions or paranoia. Be observant, but avoid reading too far in between the lines.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) How are your finances? Keep yourself motivated rather than allowing your impatience to stress you out. Slow, steady efforts will boost your savings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) What you want may be a mystery, even to yourself. But there’s plenty of time to rediscover your shifting needs. Don’t pressure yourself to remain the same when you were born to evolve.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) When submerged in your emotional depths, don’t despair. Rather than slipping further into your stormy mood, find a way to get out of your head. Try journaling or listening to music.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t be afraid to get deep with friends. Instead of disappearing to handle your complex emotions in solitude, open up.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t wait for someone to hand you the playbook for leveling up at work. Start strategizing your next ambitious move.