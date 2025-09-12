Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, September 12

Share your big ideas on a megaphone this morning when brainiac Mercury sides with expansive Jupiter. Today brings out your eye for detail and increases your understanding of others’ emotional needs, putting you in a good position to offer creative solutions to people’s problems.

This evening’s energy is a wild card. The moon shifts from grounded Taurus into curious Gemini and encounters Uranus, the planet of shock, change, and liberation. Expect the unexpected. A sudden change of heart and a spark of curiosity could inspire a spontaneous weekend adventure.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) What feels steady and predictable in the morning could be too restrictive in the afternoon. Be open to switching things up.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Stay calm. Take your time. You’ll make grounded and clearer decisions about money when you are certain of what matters.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) If sticking to one course of action is too difficult, go all in with your playful exploration. Embrace uncertainty. You don’t have to have everything figured out.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Plans with friends can brighten your day, but your best ideas will emerge in solitude. Put some alone time on your calendar and stick to it.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Your friends may be the key to getting ahead. Widen your circle, welcome new voices, collaborate with others, or strategize ways to boost your follower count.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Detours don’t mean you shouldn’t abandon your plans entirely. Stay rooted in your vision, but also open to sudden twists.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Consider the bigger picture. A spontaneous trip to a new city, signing up for an interesting class, or sharing curious ideas with an unconventional stranger could inspire you to do the unexpected.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Communication deepens your relationships, but also your self-understanding. Share your intimate feelings with a loved one and explore how your needs and boundaries have shifted.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) People tend to feel reassured by your steady reliability. When they panic, stay grounded. Follow your gut when plans change or surprising feelings surface.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Straying from your routine every now and then doesn’t mean you lack discipline. Today, pursue joy — not productivity. Follow your romantic feelings or explore your creativity.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) A sudden change in attitude is a sign that you’re ready to experiment. When you lead with an open heart and leave your judgment at the door, you’ll discover happiness in unexpected people and places.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Disruptions to daily life could clear space for fresh emotional insight. Don’t shy away from asking questions. Embrace the unexpected.

