Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, September 13

It’s Friday the 13th! This witchy date brings a mystical vibe and signifies a time to celebrate creativity, beauty, and feminine power. It may have a bad rep for being unlucky, but that’s merely a stereotype. Fridays are ruled by Venus, planet of aesthetics and romance, and this one will help you unleash the Goddess within.

This morning, the moon in wise Capricorn collaborates with charming Venus in Libra. However, the harsh contact between these planets signifies the urgent need to restore harmony in your relationships. Feeling resentful over your unreciprocated love and care? It's time to pull back and balance the scales.

Midday brings the productive alignment of the moon and Virgo sun. Your focus and determination are on the rise. Make the most of your energy boost by powering through your to-do list.

Self-doubt is creeping in under the collision of the moon and Chiron (a sensitive asteroid that represents your inner wounds). But a pep talk in the mirror will revive your courage. Remind yourself of recent situations that prove your strength and tremendous capabilities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Hold tight to your grand visions while fulfilling your day-to-day responsibilities. Remember what you’re working toward.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Be open to learning. Your curiosity, interest, and humility will create an attractive aura that lures people in.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You may be feeling emotionally mature today. Working on yourself or addressing matters close to home with a level head will lead to productive outcomes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Healthy communication benefits your relationships. Ask your significant other or best friend what you can do to strengthen your commitment or bond.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your work goals may require a great deal of effort and endurance, but you’re strong enough to see them through. Make practical use of your energy and time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) When you’re there for the people you love, you will feel good about yourself. Take the lead and demonstrate that you are dependable and supportive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) An honest, patient, and respectful interaction with a family member is healing something deep inside. Take things slowly and give people a chance to show how much they’ve grown.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your practical and logical eye is just what your friends need. Help them navigate problems by offering your mature perspective.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) When it comes to money, be practical and play the long game. Don’t be short-sighted when it comes to your career and ambitions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Lean in when you encounter a diverse spectrum of opinions. Get in touch with your feelings, and you’ll deepen your understanding of what matters to other people.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Serious considerations about the depth of your bonds are in order. Are your relationships valuable? Or just plain convenient?