Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, September 20

You’re feeling grounded and at ease this morning thanks to the moon in steady Taurus. A sturdy routine will create the foundation for a productive workday. Indulge in your morning rituals and don’t skip breakfast.

Later, unrealistic expectations are causing you to fall short at work. You may feel stuck or in over your head when illusive Neptune intercepts the sun. Self-honesty is no easy feat, but it will set you free. Ditch the daydreams and focus on practical and realistic plans.

Start your weekend on a positive note by giving yourself grace. Mercury is bound to Jupiter in the late evening, helping you transform your mistakes into learning experiences. Don’t fixate on your flaws; acknowledge how much you’ve grown.

Aries (March 21-April 19) End your week on an indulgent high. Treat yourself to a fancy meal or item on your wishlist, but don’t break the bank for a moment of pleasure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Getting dressed might not seem significant, but you perform best when you feel confident. Make an effort!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Stand strong in the face of adversity. A persistent and enduring attitude will help you bounce back when you're knocked down.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) While others give up, keep striving toward your goals and dreams. Persistence is key.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re gaining attention for your reliability and poise. Don’t let your standards slip now. Demonstrating consistency will be what separates you from others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Get curious about your fixed attitude. Have you done the research to back up your claims? Or are you put off by the discomfort of changing your perspective?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A sensual and romantic evening is just what you need to ease into the weekend. Light some candles. Put on your silk bedsheets. Unwind with your significant other or watch a feel-good movie in bed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Spread the love, Scorpio. Affection and physical touch will strengthen your bonds. Hug your best friend. Make purposeful eye contact. Linger when kissing your lover. Small efforts make a lasting impact.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Go at your own pace, and you will reach your fitness goals on your own timeline. Tending to your body should be an enjoyable process.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This week has drained your energy. Now it’s time to get creative and inspired. Explore a hobby or passion project that’s free of deadlines.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) What makes you feel at ease, Aquarius? Return to your creature comforts to wind down after a tense week. An evening at home in the nurturing presence of family will restore your energy.