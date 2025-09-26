Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, September 26

Today kicks off with the investigative Scorpio moon pulling you toward self-reflection. However, you may get frustrated if you fixate too much on the past.

Thankfully, processing your feelings with maturity will be easier by lunchtime. The moon enlists support from sturdy Saturn retrograde, which inspires clarity and emotional control.

Later, the moon enters adventurous Sagittarius, making it a great night to explore new horizons. A spark of creative inspiration could lead to deeper, philosophical considerations once the moon harmonizes with mystical Neptune retrograde. Share your vision with anyone who will listen.

The moon’s opposition with free-spirited Uranus in Gemini brings sudden and unexpected energy to end your day. A flexible, optimistic attitude will allow plans, conversations, and ideas to evolve smoothly. Be open to spontaneity.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’re more resilient than you realize. Reflect on your long-standing fears rather than pretending they don’t exist. You can’t heal what you don’t feel.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) When it comes to love and work, make wise choices about who you spend time with. The best relationships are filled with trust and support.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You don’t need more time to get everything done — you need discipline. Make small, consistent efforts and you’ll eventually finish your to-do list.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) If you want to get your passionate ideas off the ground, pair your vision with structure and patience. Create a detailed plan for your next romantic gesture or creative project.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) A deep talk with a family member or roommate could provide the reassurance you need. Don’t resist their invitation to open up.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Vulnerable words could build bridges today. The right person won’t turn away when you’re ready to share your truth or hash out boundaries. They’ll lean in, ask thoughtful questions, and listen — even if the subject matter is uncomfortable.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your daily choices create the greatest impact on your success. If you’d like to form a helpful habit — like meditating for 10 minutes every morning or meal-prepping every Sunday — start now.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Instead of brooding, channel your intense thoughts into an artistic project or conversation with your lover. The more you let your emotions run free, the more meaningful they’ll feel.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Solitude can be nourishing when it is chosen with intention. Carve out time to be alone instead of waiting for burnout to force your hand.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Ask for a second opinion today. Supportive words from a friend may help refresh your motivation.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Career-related decisions might be a moral test today. Will you follow the path that aligns with your values, or sacrifice your beliefs in order to chase status? Act with integrity, even if nobody’s watching.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Trust your intuition. You’re being pulled toward new knowledge and experiences that will enrich your future, even if they aren’t significant today. Now’s the time to start mapping out plans to study, travel, or deepen your spiritual practice.

