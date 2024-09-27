Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, September 27

It’s a quiet day in the cosmos. The charismatic Leo moon makes your social life flow smoothly. Maintain an easygoing attitude, and don’t lose your sense of humor by taking matters too personally.

Lucky Jupiter touches asteroid Chiron (which represents your insecurities and vulnerability). Addressing your self-doubt could be pivotal for your personal growth. Explore how and where you have held back on expressing your true feelings or interests. A philosophical perspective will reinvigorate you with purpose and courage.

Aries (March 21-April 19) An uplifting conversation is instilling you with confidence and courage. Plenty of people believe in you Aries. It’s time to believe in yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’re doing far better than you realize, Taurus. Instead of worrying about whether you’re good enough, list every recent accomplishment that proves how capable you are.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Opportunities are heading your way, and none of them would be possible if your initial dreams came true. Don’t forget, when one door closes another opens.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Keep putting yourself forward for opportunities at work, even if you weren’t successful in the past. Getting comfortable in the spotlight and in leadership roles requires consistent practice.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The truest friends encourage you to speak your mind, even when they don’t share your opinions. Don’t let the fear of judgment stop you from talking openly and freely.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Increasing concerns about your financial future may cause you to feel anxious. Take a look around and you’ll realize most people are in the same boat. You’re not the problem!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You may feel sensitive if your significant other or friend does something that reminds you of the past. Open up a line of communication and don’t assume ill intent. They may not realize the impact of their actions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Look on the brighter side. You may not be entirely satisfied with your health or work performance, but you’re still progressing and learning a lot along the way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Have healthy and non-judgmental conversations with your significant other, a true friend, or a coworker who has your back. You may realize you weren’t asking for too much in the past — you were just with the wrong person.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep pushing toward your work and wellness goals. You don’t have to tell family members who have doubted you that you’re a success in the making — they can see it for themselves.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Adjust your settings on Hinge and widen your search in the dating pool. Get experimental and clear the false belief that the person you’re looking for isn’t into someone like you.