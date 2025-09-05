Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, September 5

Your need for independence clashes with a craving for affection and praise this morning as the Aquarius moon enters a stand-off with passionate Venus in Leo. Get clear on your desires, or you could confuse your loved ones with mixed signals — right as they’re trying to help you.

This afternoon brings easygoing energy. The moon and action-oriented Mars enter a supportive trine, putting your mind toward collaboration and teamwork that allows space for individual expression.

Meanwhile, compassionate Jupiter in Cancer continues to lend its support to Mars, boosting your optimism and motivation. Advocate for a meaningful cause and look out for the people you love.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Brainstorm with friends and pitch your big ideas to a like-minded crowd. Even if they aren’t on board with your vision, their support could inspire you to pursue a new dream.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Forget status or the comfort of fitting in. Be yourself and you’ll gain admiration for your authenticity and leadership.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Assuming you have all the answers you need will keep you from learning valuable lessons. Stay curious.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Healthy boundaries build stronger relationships. Rather than creating emotional distance and hoping people get the hint, express yourself clearly. Have a vulnerable conversation about trust, feelings, or money.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) We all need space sometimes, so don’t feel guilty for craving independence. An honest discussion with your partner will help you find a harmonious balance between solitude and quality time.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) When problems emerge, think outside the box and enlist other people’s help. Their fresh perspective will spark smart ideas.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Don’t cling too tightly to your perception of who you really are. Wandering down new avenues can be liberating. Self-discovery is a life-long journey.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If you grew up in a family with high expectations or strict rules, it’s time to gently break away. You’re no longer the person you once were. What will you do with a fresh slate?

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You’re never truly alone. Strike up a friendly conversation with a stranger. You may be surprised by how much you see eye-to-eye.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Forget about chasing external validation or trying to fit in. You’re worthy exactly as you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You need the freedom to roam today. Follow your feelings, but keep your loved ones in the loop so they aren’t surprised by your distance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Admit it, you need to recharge. Cancel your plans and make time for solitude.

