Fall is always rich with its own brand of magic, as the autumn equinox ushers in the darker half of the year, making it a time of gratitude and reverence for nature’s cycles. Halloween is an especially meaningful moment of the season, but not just because of the plethora of costume parties and candy. This spooky holiday has its roots in some very spiritually significant traditions — and this year, some exciting cosmic tricks and treats are setting the astrological vibe, too. Overall, the spiritual meaning of Halloween 2025 makes it an extra lucky time for tapping into your witchiest powers.

The spook-tastic vibes of Halloween can be lighthearted in nature, marked by fun costumes, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, and cheesy horror flicks. But some of the lore that inspired this holiday is deeply spiritual. In various cultures and religious belief systems, the period between Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 is thought to be a time when the veil between mystical realms becomes thin, making it easier to connect with the spirits of those who have passed on. Because of this, there are various celebrations of the darkness and the departed souls of loved ones that take place alongside this holiday, including the witchy cross-quarter day known as Samhain, which is sometimes dubbed the Witches’ New Year.

Vuk Saric/E+/Getty Images

While Halloween and its adjacent celebrations may have a spooky reputation, this year, it’s actually coming on the heels of some very auspicious astrological alignments. The whole week leading up to Halloween 2025 is packed with a series of gorgeous trine aspects involving spicy Mars, high-rolling Jupiter, chatty Mercury, hardworking Saturn, and illusive Neptune — all of which are currently in the three deep, mystical, and emotional water signs. This is one of the luckiest periods of the whole season for making passionate moves and connecting with your higher self. Combined with the deep and spiritual energy of Samhain, the witchy magic of the season will reach its stride.

Read on for the scoop on the cosmic magic that’s working together for the spiritual meaning of Halloween 2025.

Mystical & Motivating Grand Water Trine

An auspicious and energizing trine between Mars and Jupiter peaks on Oct. 27 PT / Oct. 28 ET, and this cosmic connection will still be majorly potent come Halloween. This brings lots of good fortune and a passionate energy boost that can be channeled toward your goals — whether those involve world domination or just a hard-hitting Halloween costume. This duo will be forming a Grand Water Trine with Saturn and Neptune at this time, too, giving you plenty of spiritual stamina and creative visions. It’s time to spiritually lock in.

Because of the harmonious connections happening within the mystical and feelings-focused water signs, this is a wonderful time for artistic and spiritual endeavors of all sorts. You could channel your inspiration into a creative Halloween costume or a spooky playlist, or do something to tune into your intuition — like partake in some Halloween spell-casting or a more traditional ritual to honor your ancestors.

Milamai/Moment/Getty Images

The Moon Enters Dreamy & Spiritual Pisces

The whole week before Halloween is defined by the magic taking place within the three water signs of the zodiac, but this emotionally-centered vibe gets even deeper on Halloween day, as the moon enters dreamy Pisces just before 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. By evening, the moon will make a beautiful trine with the sun in moody and mysterious Scorpio, adding to the long list of water sign trines lighting up the cosmos with meaning and magic.

As the last of the twelve zodiac signs, Pisces energy is transcendental and ethereal, so it’s ideal for embracing a mystical Halloween. If you’re inclined to get a little witchy, Pisces moons are great for enhancing your intuition and tapping into your spiritual side — so try a tarot card spread or do a fun Halloween ritual to honor the potent energy.

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

Samhain: Halloween’s Spiritual Meaning

No matter what’s happening astrologically, Halloween always falls on a cross-quarter day, which in this case is the midpoint between the autumn equinox and the winter solstice. In traditional Gaelic culture, witchcraft, and other Pagan-based traditions, Halloween night marks the start of a special, spiritual holiday known as Samhain, a celebration of the darker half of the year and a time to honor loved ones who have passed to the other side. It’s believed that the veil between the worlds of the departed and the living is thinner during this period, making it easier to communicate and connect with other realms. In witchcraft, it’s even dubbed the Witches’ New Year.

Witches aren’t the only ones celebrating the afterlife around this time of year. Halloween and the days following are important times to focus on themes common to many cultures, including Día de los Muertos (or Day of the Dead) in Mexico and All Saints Day or All Souls Day in Western Christianity. So no matter your beliefs, the spiritual meaning of Halloween 2025 is perfect for honoring life’s darker aspects, doing ancestral magic, or otherwise acknowledging those who have departed from this realm.