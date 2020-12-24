In this daily horoscope for the Christmas weekend, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Christmas Eve brings us a moon in feel-good Taurus, and in keeping with holiday spirit, the Taurus moon invites us to slow down and consider ways that we can embody of the spirit of generosity and gratitude. But with the moon facing off with tough Saturn and generous Jupiter in community-oriented Aquarius in the early morning, we're challenged to move away from some of the more commercialized facets of Christmas and focus more on the principles of the holiday like acts of community service or giving back to those in need. Since unconventional Uranus in Taurus is also in the mix this weekend, we're encouraged to put a new spin on holiday tradition.

With the moon in Taurus also syncing up with planets in supportive Capricorn and compassionate Neptune in Pisces by Christmas Day, the vibe remains chill as we're encouraged to take time out to relax and nourish ourselves. Speaking of nourishment, since Taurus is one of the foodies of the zodiac, this weekend is also a good time to flex our cooking skills or to — safely — break bread with someone we love.

Come Saturday, the moon leaves Taurus in the late afternoon and enters neighborly Gemini. With the moon in Gemini teaming up with planets in Aquarius, coinciding with the beginning of Kwanzaa here in the U.S., we're encouraged to embody the principles of the holiday, which includes unity and cooperation. As we move into Sunday, the weekend ends on a fairly high note as we're called to seek out people, activities, and entertainment that brings us laughs, stirs up our creativity, and spreads some goodwill.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have your eye on your next goal but you're called to take a moment to be grateful for what you've done thus far. That said, how can you best share what you have with your community?

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't be too hard on yourself. Give yourself credit for doing the best with what you have. What fills you with hope and inspiration? Nourish yourself with it. When you've had your fill, nourish others.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Though you might be a bit apprehensive about it, you're encouraged to stick to your principles and speak truth now, particularly when it comes to standing up for the right thing. You can make an impact.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about friendship and camaraderie today. While you might want to hide out in your shell, you might be pleasantly surprised to see just how much you get when you let your peeps love up on you.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If taking the lead on holiday festivities or celebrations, be mindful of doing more than you need to do. Allow others to share in the work and responsibility. Being a leader is also about being a part of the team.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There might be work you want to tackle, but your well-being is demanding that you develop better habits for yourself — which means taking more breaks and experiencing more pleasure. Work can wait.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to go overboard with last-minute shopping or spending. Recognize your worth isn't tied to what you have or what you give to others in terms of gifts. Let your joy and presence be enough.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You get the green light to foster your own traditions and define what family means for you. You owe nothing to people that trigger you or overstep your boundaries, family included.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to be more thoughtful about the convos you're having and what you're sharing on social media. This could mean stepping back a bit and tending to more important things. Seek quality in your connections.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be feeling pressed to work but you find the most success when you take time out to chill and have some fun. Know that not all hobbies need to be monetized. If you must work, volunteer for a good cause.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to get creative this weekend when it comes to holiday celebrations. Though with your innovative mind, you're up to the task. If you want to keep things quiet and low-key, that's cool too.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to be mindful of the media and info you're absorbing now. Look for things that inspire you and help with calming your mind and soul. If you need some solitude, don't feel bad about taking it.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Pisces.