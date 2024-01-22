To kick off the new year, the first full moon of 2024 is getting ready to light up the night sky, and it’s bringing with it all sorts of fun, creative energy — as well as a few potential hiccups.

Following December’s full Cold Moon is this month’s full Wolf Moon, which will arrive at 12:54 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Since the full moon always occurs at the end of a month-long lunar cycle, this celestial event represents a sense of culmination and fulfillment, says astrologer and spiritual counselor Letao Wang. That’s why it’s the best time to finish up projects while also looking ahead to new endeavors.

Full moons shed light literally, as well as metaphorically, which is why they also tend to “illuminate hidden truths,” he tells Bustle. It’s a time when energies are high and emotions are intensified, and that’s why it can feel extra powerful.

Of course, every full moon occurs in a different zodiac sign, depending on where it’s positioned in the night sky, and that’s why each one feels uniquely mystical and magical. This month, the full moon will rise in one of the fieriest signs, so prepare for some drama.

The Meaning Of The Jan. 25 Full Moon

Laura Du Ve//Refinery29 Australia - We Are Many Image Gallery/Refinery29/Getty Images

All full moons have something special about them, but the Jan. 25 Wolf Moon holds unique significance. “This celestial event will occur in the sign of Leo, known for its fiery, bold, and expressive energies,” says Wang. “This particular alignment infuses the atmosphere with a heightened sense of creativity, passion, and self-expression.”

That’s why you might feel a little more theatrical, creative, or energetic as Thursday approaches. “In this phase, you’ll find yourself brimming with vitality, a yearning to express yourself, and an enhanced sense of your emotional world,” he says.

Leo is warm, creative, and expressive as a sign represented by the sun, but as a fire sign, it can also stir up conflict. Certain disagreements or issues might come to a head in your friendships or relationships — and you may even realize that it’s time to part ways with certain people or situations that are no longer a good fit.

This is especially true as the exoplanet Pluto moves into the air sign of Aquarius. “The full moon’s opposition to Pluto in Aquarius at zero degrees offers a moment for self-reflection, helping us identify and let go of any obsessive thoughts or overly subjective emotions,” says Wang. “Embrace this time as a therapeutic journey towards self-awareness and personal growth.

Navigating The Full Moon’s Energy

Lemon Photo/E+/Getty Images

According to Wang, the best mantra for this full moon is “Don’t let pride obstruct your path.” Leo can be a prideful sign, but it’s also a creative one. To strike the right balance this week, don’t be afraid to talk openly, share ideas, or express yourself in fun and artsy ways.

In other words, this is your chance to be a little cringy. The Jan. 25 full moon might be the best time to share your music, sign up for an improv class, start a new hobby — or post all those photos that are hiding in your drafts. It’s all about letting go and having fun, so let your truest self shine, even if it feels embarrassing.

Just keep an eye out for misunderstandings and small arguments, since those are always brewing beneath the surface when Leo is in charge. “This fire sign’s exuberant energy may amplify drama, so maintaining awareness of potential conflicts is key,” says Wang.

If things bubble to the surface, remember to express how you’re feeling while also trusting that everything shifts for a reason. “Instead of succumbing to stress, try to redirect any tension into positive and productive channels,” he says.

As for your physical space, you can prep for the full moon by surrounding yourself with color to reflect Leo’s fun, fiery energy, says Wang. Get a bright bouquet, light a couple of candles, or wear that red cardigan you just picked up, as it will perfectly match the mood.

The full moon is always a good time to deep clean and declutter, too, so drag out the vacuum and the donation bin and give your space a refresh. According to Wang, “These physical acts often mirror our internal processes, helping us clear out old energy to create space for new possibilities.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologist, spiritual counselor