Here’s Your January Horoscope

This January, don’t chase a quick win. Instead, when Mercury begins treading through patient Capricorn on New Year’s Day, set your sights on attainable goals. Your focus and long-term vision are gaining strength, making it easier to get organized and follow through on your intentions.

The next day, Chiron (the asteroid representing your Achilles heel) stations direct in fearless Aries. Moving forward with awareness of your flaws and imperfections may inspire others to live more honestly.

The Jan. 3 full moon in Cancer is an emotional checkpoint. To feel more grounded, set boundaries and decline invitations to spend a cozy night in. However, once Venus moves into outgoing Aquarius on Jan. 17, you may be called back to the social scene. Savor the time spent with your friends and community before the ambitious Capricorn new moon kicks off a month of hard work on Jan. 18.

Intellectual Mercury joins the sun in progressive Aquarius on Jan. 20, and assertive Mars follows on Jan. 20. The energy shifts toward advocacy and debate. Team up with like-minded thinkers to tackle shared problems. Let new ideas add to your existing understanding rather than erase it.

The month ends with faithful Neptune resurfacing in courageous Aries on Jan. 26. Your self-confidence may border on delusion, but this kind of daring optimism is guaranteed to move you forward. Who says miracles can’t happen?

Happy Birthday, Aquarius!

Aries (March 20-April 18) You thrive on spontaneity, but your January will be focused on consistent discipline. Structure and predictability may not sound exciting, but having clear objectives will keep you on track to reach your long-term goals. When it comes to your career, don’t just dive into the next project — start by sharpening your plans. Work through kinks that would otherwise make your projects more aspirational than achievable. As the new year gets into full swing, flex your networking skills, suggest a partnership, or initiate a group project. Now’s the time to ditch the belief that you must do everything alone. Having equally ambitious people around to hold you accountable could open new doors and challenge you in all the right ways.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Enter 2026 with a realistic outlook. Narrow down your list of resolutions to a few meaningful targets — or even better, set just one intention for the year ahead. Next, clear away distractions and start brainstorming, studying, or developing a valuable skill that could set you apart. Sometimes, you have to do the unexpected to realize your true potential. Placing yourself in a new environment where you’re forced to learn, innovate, and problem-solve on the go could fast-track your way to success. You’re more capable than you think.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Whether you’re making arrangements with a partner or negotiating the terms of a contract, January gets off to a serious start. You mean business, but you must continue to act with caution and care. Consider other people’s needs, clarify expectations, and ask for what you deserve in a way that signals confidence, not entitlement. Later this month, inspiration will strike in an unexpected way. You’re on the verge of a breakthrough and deepening your sense of purpose. Don’t dawdle; put your new ideas into action straight away.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Turn over a new leaf and initiate difficult (but necessary) discussions. You might not have had the courage to lead these conversations in the past, but it’s a new year, and you’re more than ready to show up differently. Direct, proactive communication can prevent misunderstandings. When Mercury slips into brainiac Aquarius on Jan. 20, remember: The people you surround yourself with have an enormous impact on your life’s trajectory, so choose wisely. Think carefully before partnering up or merging your resources. Don’t just crunch the numbers and check if the relationship makes logical sense — trust your intuition.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Success is half mindset and half direction. Get into an ambitious headspace in January and channel your focus toward tasks that yield the greatest rewards. You might not be facing your next chapter alone. Beginning on Jan. 17, relationship-oriented Venus glides through social Aquarius, bringing you closer to someone in your personal or professional life, either someone new or familiar. As you move forward together, keep healthy boundaries in place.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) A chapter in your social life on Jan. 3 under the nostalgic full moon in Cancer. After the high of the holiday season, you may continue to long for more events and experiences that bring your favorite people together. But your responsibilities are calling for more attention, ushering you back into work mode. There’s no better time to expand your network. Spend more time with a colleague, and you may discover they’re a great problem-solver and even better company. Strike up a conversation with a fellow gym-goer or curious reader and you could find a new friend. It’s a good month for meeting people.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) An accomplishment could boost your sense of fulfillment in early January. Appreciate the moment without pressuring yourself to keep up the momentum. There’s nothing wrong with retreating from the busy world to prioritize lighthearted fun. When was the last time you explored a niche hobby or went on a date without worrying about what the future holds? The end of the month calls for creative freedom. Get the ball rolling on the passion project, and don’t play it safe! This is your moment to go wild.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) This month, words must be chosen for their meaning, not their charm. That means telling the hard truth and only making commitments you can keep. Reflect before sharing your opinions or advice. When you speak with care, people will value your insight. Forge your own way by releasing the heavy burdens of tradition andyour upbringing. Do what feels right, not what others want for you. Your exploration or progress may disrupt the status quo, but sometimes it takes a rule-breaker to show others what’s possible.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Planning, budgeting, and organizing your assets is the best way to work with early January’s productive energy. Start by assessing your financial situation. It may be boring, but your future self will thank you for getting the hard tasks out of the way. The real fun kicks in during experimental Aquarius season, which begins on Jan. 19. Quality time with siblings, thought-provoking conversations with friends, or a new book might offer a fresh dose of inspiration. Follow your curiosity.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Mercury is in your sign at the start of the month, guiding deeper self-reflection. An important decision needs to be made as you head into the new year — one that reflects your high standards and boundaries. Once you’ve decided on a way forward, don’t look back. As the planets edge toward your financial sector, you may be lit up with a bright idea for a side hustle. What knowledge or skills do you have that someone might be willing to invest in? Think outside the box.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Those unfinished projects you thought you left in 2025 still need tidying up. Push through hurdles. You’ve got this. Once these tasks are settled, you’ll feel twice as confident and be ready for a fresh start. Your season begins on Jan. 19. The planets are working in your favor, and you may experience a boost in clarity, confidence, and determination. Don’t be surprised when you gain a legion of admirers for going against the grain. Do things your way and believe in your vision. Your authenticity and creative courage are setting a tone others can’t help but follow.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Mercury in pragmatic Capricorn opens the month on New Year’s Day, encouraging a serious attitude toward your hopes and dreams. A cozy date night or creative project will remind you the most important things in life include love, fun, and living in the moment. Don’t fixate on outcomes. Take a step back to reflect on your values. Where do you find meaning and purpose? Notice how your subconscious motivations quietly shape your personal life. It may be time to redefine success. Remember, growth doesn’t only mean racking up achievements and padding your bank account.

For more, check out your tarot reading.