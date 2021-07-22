These 3 Zodiac Signs Should Brace Themselves For July's Full “Buck” Moon

If you’ve been feeling extra liberated in the workplace following June’s stunning full Strawberry Moon in hard-working Capricorn, get ready to experience similar vibes as we prepare for an unconventional wave of rebellion during the next lunar phase, aka the July 2021 full moon. It will enter the authentic and innovative sign of Aquarius on July 23 at 10:37 p.m. EST (7:37 p.m. PST). You can expect the energy to be vibrant (and a little weird) during this lunar phase as full moons spotlight specific areas within our personal identity. As July’s full Buck moon passes through Aquarius, we can feel compelled to release our inner rebel and push the envelope in our personal lives. For the zodiac signs most affected by the July 2021 full moon, this lunation will be a calling to challenge the limits set by the collective, as Aquarius energy liberates us from social conformity and empowers our authenticity.

During this lunation specifically, the collective can expect an unusual urge to express themselves, but it’ll be an especially trying time for zodiac signs who are apt to tradition or feel hesitant to embrace their inner eccentric spirit. “Aquarius is about radical authenticity,” Cho Hwang, astrologer and creator of The Astro Forecast YouTube channel, tells Bustle. “This lunation will help you understand what you're meant to share with the world. Reinvention and realignment is a big theme with this innovative energy.”

Curious to know if your zodiac sign will be most affected by Aquarius’ radical and innovative energy during the July 2021 full Buck moon? Read on to find out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your innate sense of structure and need for organization might be challenged during the full moon, Virgo. The free-spirited influence of Aquarius will challenge your norms and encourage you to break out of conforming to society’s rules. As a mutable sign, you can be super malleable when it comes to outside influences and you tend to play it safe, but the Aquarius full moon is here to help you expand beyond your traditions and personal philosophy. Now’s a good time to reflect on how much (or how little) you relate to society by separating your personal beliefs from those within your crew.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Brace yourself, Scorpio, because you’re in for a huge shift in mindset. As the fixed water sign, you may feel uncomfortable and resistant to the Aquarius full moon’s rebellious energy. But this lunation is encouraging the entire zodiac to take progressive action within their personal and social lives — which involves reevaluating your emotional responses objectively and reflecting on your connection to others in your inner circle. Reflect on whether your current emotional responses are shaping you into someone you’re happy with, or if your social circle is keeping you stagnant.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon in Aquarius will pose a specific set of challenges for you, Pisces. As a natural empath, sometimes it can seem like you’re too connected with others, causing you to be ultra-sensitive to conformity and outside influences. You’re also ruled by the dreamy Neptune, which can be perceived by others as impractical. Under this lunation, you’ll be forced to question dogma as it relates to your personal views of social norms, as well as what is accepted as practical or attainable. It could be a great time to disconnect from social media in order to separate your authentic personal beliefs from any beliefs influenced by your surroundings. Liberate yourself from beliefs that aren’t truly your own.