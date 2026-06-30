Here’s Your July Horoscope

There’s no room for coasting this July! Reality checks strike early when Neptune, the planet of illusions and dreams, hits reverse in Aries on July 7. Over the next five months, expect the fog to lift, revealing how your ambitions or sense of self have been clouded by idealism. Two days later, on July 9, love planet Venus slides into Virgo, a sign that favors humble acts of service over grand displays. Thoughtfulness is key when it comes to sharing what’s on your heart.

The introspective new moon in Cancer marks an opportunity for a vulnerable fresh start on July 14. However, the sun and moon shack up with Mercury retrograde, which means that manifesting your future begins with understanding your past. Dive deep into old feelings, and they could illuminate the road forward with remarkable clarity.

On July 22, the sun blazes into charismatic Leo, daring you to live unapologetically. The next day, July 23, Mercury wraps up its retrograde in Cancer. This bold, vibrant, and courageous start to the season is the perfect moment to clear up misunderstandings. People respond best to a warm and positive attitude.

Responsible Saturn begins its long, sobering retrograde in Aries on July 26. If you’ve cut any corners or over-extended yourself, the next five months are a chance to recalibrate and master the art of patience. The same day, the lunar nodes cross over into the Leo-Aquarius axis. This is one of the most significant reorientations of the year, pointing to a new personal and collective challenge: prioritizing collective good over individual gain.

If you aren’t feeling fundamentally different yet, you may notice a shift under the full moon in Aquarius on July 29. An intense revelation could reveal exactly which communities help you shine and which environments dull your sparkle. Don’t be afraid to make your exit and go where you are celebrated.

Happy birthday, Leo!

Aries (March 20-April 18) Forget about the outside world, Aries. This month is for inspecting your deeper feelings and the areas of your life that seem a little off-center. Re-opening old conversations will be cathartic, but won’t happen without friction. You may need to hold out until the end of July for clear answers from a family member. Luckily, the Leo sun brings luck and light to your life beginning on July 22. Nobody else can prioritize your joy for you. Carve out non-negotiable time for romance, artistic exploration, and play.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Your honest thoughts may come across like harsh accusations, even if you have the best of intentions. Choose your words carefully this month. Sensitive conversations may not go your way, but through misunderstandings, you’ll learn how to navigate truth-telling more smoothly. The tone of the month shifts around July 23, when Mercury retrograde comes to a relieving end. When you let go of grudges, you’ll feel lighter, and finally able to focus on what matters: your happiness. Sometimes, that looks like putting your head down and pouring your heart into a work project. Go all in on a short-term goal, and your passion could manifest results faster than you expect.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) If you glossed over money matters in the past, you may be forced to face the music this July. Revisiting the numbers, renegotiating terms, and reallocating your funds could teach you to communicate well and to stop undervaluing your skills. The sun and Jupiter warm your love life from July 22, bringing glowing opportunities to mingle in Leo season. Don’t let your worries about tomorrow eclipse the joy that you could experience today. Branching out and indulging in lighthearted experiences could lead to new communities, romantic encounters, and exciting inspiration.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) In early July, the spotlight is on you, thanks to nostalgic Mercury retrograde and the reflective new moon in your sign. It’s time to get honest about who you really are versus who you’ve been pretending to be. If you get called out for performative behavior, don’t side-step it. Facing it head-on will help you grow. Confidence could attract luck and financial opportunities during the second half of the month. Stride like you know your worth, and you may be presented with more generous offers. If someone takes inspiration from your courage and ambition, your support could make a big difference in their life. Just be sure your advice is helpful and encouraging, not solely critical.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) The anticipation of your season is almost unbearable in the best possible way. Exciting adventures await, but this July gets off to a slow start, encouraging ample rest. You can’t launch forward without a clear understanding of your motivations. Use the first two weeks of the month to mull over unresolved feelings, unexplored creative ideas, and secret regrets. When the sun illuminates your sign on July 22, a radiant and expansive chapter begins. To other people, you may appear more visible and magnetic. Venus in Virgo also sharpens your eye for quality and your instinct for what you’re worth. Make the most of this exposure by stepping into the spotlight rather than hanging back on the sidelines.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Touchy conversations and disagreements among peers and friends surface this month. However, strong connections aren’t measured by the lack of friction, but rather by how well you can find a resolution when conflict arises. Take more time than you need to work through your feelings instead of reacting from a place of hurt. Beginning on July 9, you have the gift of Venus in your sign. Your supportive presence and practical nature could support smooth conflict mediation. Gradually, you’ll feel more resilient and capable of tackling more pressing concerns — like trust issues, draining collaborations, or financial burdens. Get real about what’s weighing you down, but be patient while expecting change.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) It’s frustrating when life moves sideways, but every season serves a purpose. Rather than forcing progress, take a moment to scruitize your career. Do you feel emotionally fulfilled by the path you’re on? Is there an opportunity, promotion, or objective in sight? This deeper inquiry into your destiny could lead to an important decision that allows the energy in your professional life to shift around July 23. Celebrations are the perfect excuse to bring friends together, especially when your social life is lit up with activity in Leo season. Don’t just be the lively guest; step into the role of organizer. The highlight of the month may not be the confusion that clears but the friends who help you laugh during moments of uncertainty.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) It takes courage to trust your insincts over the noise of the world. Go easy on yourself if you ultimately discover that you didn’t make the right call in early July. If that’s the case, consider what assumptions you made that threw you off track. Your intuition is a muscle, so train it. If you’ve offered endless support behind the scenes over the past few months, get ready to receive your flowers! The empowering light of the sun and Jupiter illuminate your career or reputation from July 22. Work this favorable energy in your favor by pushing for a promotion or public recognition of your contributions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) An intense surge of emotion brings a complex start to the month. You may be used to suppressing your truth, but healing and clarity can only be found through transparent conversations. You don’t have to air out your most vulnerable thoughts to a wide audience. Choose one person you trust and share your unspoken or unresolved feelings with them. To make the best choices for your career and future, balance your heart with a critical eye. Give yourself permission to pursue a life that is more than just practical and stable. Say yes to opportunities that satisfy your appetite for adventure.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Your relationships are under the spotlight this month, requiring careful communication and plenty of compassion. Be honest; don’t deflect. If undesirable patterns repeat themselves, be wary of jumping to negative conclusions. Mercury retrograde is hanging overhead until July 23. When affectionate Leo season begins on July 22, your attention shifts toward intimacy, accountability, and clearing up the past. Let go of old tensions, and spend time with forgiving people who broaden your perspective. The best relationships are those that support mutual growth and teach you to soften, not harden.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Wellness is your top priority this month, but it will take time and honest introspection to discover what’s truly best for you. Forget about what you’ve seen online, and don’t get caught up in what works for others. Hone in on what makes you feel good. The month builds toward a dramatic climax: the north node and the transformative full moon landing in your sign on July 29. Shallow connections may no longer appeal to you, especially if you entered a relationship or signed an agreement without a sturdy, long-term vision. Be bold and face the truth you’ve avoided — even if there’s no going back.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Romance lives in the details this July. The most affectionate act may be remembering your loved one’s coffee order or picking up their groceries. Once the new moon rolls around on July 14, you may also realize that not every thought needs to be shared out in the open. Take time to explore your boundless creativity and romantic desires privately. Meanwhile, the sun and Jupiter bring an energising sense of passion and purpose to your work life. The daily grind may not be glamorous, but it can be meaningful. Find a project that you can devote yourself to, even if results may be slow to materialize.

For more, check out your tarot reading.