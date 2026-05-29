Here’s Your June Horoscope

June kicks off with a surge of nostalgia. Mercury enters sentimental Cancer, putting sweet memories at the forefront of your mind. Conversations are more sensitive, heartfelt, and compassionate, drawing us deeper into connection. However, there’s a touch of defensiveness in the air, and when Venus blazes into proud Leo on June 13, the drama is amplified.

The social atmosphere of mid-June is warm, loud, and glamorous. Generosity will be well-received, and confidence will attract positivity. Relationships also receive a boost; unapologetic displays of affection are more likely to entice the right person. When the new moon in Gemini rises on June 14, look for an opening to pitch your ideas and say the thing you’ve been turning over in your mind.

On June 19, Chiron — a minor planet that points to a deep wound in the body or psyche — begins an 8-year journey through Taurus. Healing is a slow, deliberate process. But gradually, you will begin to uncover the beliefs around worthiness that prevent you from asking for what you deserve.

Cancer season arrives a few days later on June 21, the summer solstice. The nurturing and protective quality of the season draws you closer to home, family, and emotional safety. Despite a growing desire for comfort, you may want to pursue ten new projects at once when Mars whirls into restless Gemini on June 28. Scattered actions can hinder progress, but developing skills and experience could put you ahead in the long run.

When Mercury turns retrograde in Cancer on June 29, misunderstandings are fuelled by hypersensitivity or suppressed feelings. On the same day, the full moon in Capricorn illuminates the sky, marking a peak in ambition or a moment of achievement. Let endings unfold naturally and avoid rushing near-complete projects across the finish line.

The best is saved for last. June closes with lucky Jupiter’s arrival in Leo, beginning a year of glorious, luxurious, and abundant energy. Theatricality, creativity, and self-expression are all about to grow in ways that feel cinematic.

Happy Birthday, Cancer!

Aries (March 20-April 18) Where’s your safe space, Aries? The place where you don’t have to second-guess whether you’re allowed to vent your frustrations. When you’re comfortably surrounded by family and loved ones, meaningful conversations will flow with ease. Just make sure you aren’t stuck on a loop. Continuously rehashing the past could prevent you from finding closure. Mid-month is the best time to dip your toe in a new environment — like a book club or a neighborhood gathering. Anywhere that hosts great conversations without the pressure to commit to a membership could provide the perfect atmosphere for building connections and gathering inspiration.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) There’s no denying how compassionate and considerate you are. But it’s your intuitive awareness that will be most impressive this June. You have a knack for extending support before people have to ask. Keep offering your love, encouragement, and help without asking for anything in return. Humility is magnetic, and the love and care will return to you when you least expect it. The new moon on June 14 is your sign to get experimental. Offering your skills for a small fee or an exchange of resources is a great way to earn some extra income. But with Mercury retrograde dialing up uncertainty, asking for a favor may feel uncomfortable. If you miss the first opening, don’t fret — you could get another chance sooner than you think.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) We all have things to share, Gemini. Don’t feel shy about yours. Your siblings and peers may offer you a reminder that it is safe for you to express your desires — either through reassurance or by owning theirs with fearless assertion. Take a note from their book. Chiron in Taurus raises existential worries around June 19. Even if you are secure, grounded, and comfortable today, the future may be a big question mark. But this isn’t something to fixate on; it’s a reminder to live in the moment rather than anticipating the next. Lighten up a little, and continue handling your time and money with ambition and trust rather than fear.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Clarity has entered the chat. Mercury makes a home in your sign this June while Venus in regal Leo strengthens your self-worth. This is a massive indicator of rising self-certainty. Knowing who you are and what you want will project a powerful magnetism. Once your season begins on the 21st, the self-assurance you have cultivated will be put to the ultimate test. Nerves and doubts could make a gradual reappearance if you spend too much time absorbing the worries of the world. Whether you are facing up to your regrets or navigating choppy relationship waters, remember that this chapter of your life is not a commentary on your worth.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Usually, you’re iconic, but this month could leave you feeling a little exposed if you force your way into the spotlight. Resist the pressure to speak up or show up before you are ready. With Venus magnifying your power and presence, let recognition find you instead of chasing the applause. Self-expression is natural, passionate, and unrestrained. If you’re overthinking or questioning whether people accept the real you, you may be more fixated on performance rather than authenticity. Forget the crowd and ditch the fear. Just before the month ends, the Capricorn full moon offers the chance to reach a meaningful work milestone or complete a priority you wish was already over. You are strong enough to push through the final hurdles.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Ready to share your story? You’re sitting on a wealth of wisdom that the world is dying to hear. But entering your mentor or author era will require you to confront your perfectionism. You don’t need to have all the answers, Virgo, just the courage to speak from experience and own your mistakes. Luckily, Venus in Leo from June 13 leaves a lingering sense of support and protection — something you can feel but can’t quite explain. Every time you feel that push, step into the spotlight and share your thoughts with an audience. As the month draws to a close, misunderstandings in your social life may be masking deeper concerns around belonging. Make sure everyone in your circle feels included.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) There’s safety in numbers. If you have an important message to share, take it to social media and see who shares your vision. You may be cautious around decisions or declarations that could influence your career and reputation. All you need is an online following to back your ideas or validate your concerns to remember the strength of your voice. Have you developed attachments to materialism as a way of defining your worth? That ends now. When Chiron enters your zone of intimacy and inheritance, healing this pattern begins with an awareness of it. Reflect on the true meaning of value and security beyond possessions or control. The most worthwhile things in life cannot be bought.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Ready to steer your career to greater heights? Putting your heart and soul into a project is how you gain the kind of attention that propels you toward a promotion or into the spotlight. Don’t play it safe; trust your intuition and act on your instincts. Teaming up with someone you trust or accepting financial backing could help you move forward. But with Chiron bringing sensitivity to your partnerships from June 19, you may be more risk-averse. Honest, mature, and transparent conversations could remove an element of uncertainty. Don’t be afraid to be the first to speak up about your ambitions and concerns.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Intimate conversations could be the highlight of your month. The courage you show through vulnerability will be rewarded with deeper connections. If you’re in search of a new passion, cast your net wide when Venus in Leo ignites your sense of adventure from June 13. Connecting with teachers, mentors, or loved ones from different cultural backgrounds could initiate an important collaboration. Even ultra-wise people like you can have moments where reactivity clouds your judgment. As the month nears its end, rehash an important discussion with emotional honesty. If money, contracts, or relationships are involved, this is your chance to voice the needs or concerns you kept hidden.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Your attention is split between work and relationships this June. Whether you are falling deeper in love or building the courage to sign the contract, follow your heart in all matters. When split between choices, lean toward the outcome that brings you the greatest joy. Mid-month is the best time to adjust your routine or take on a project that immerses you in a bustling environment. This is a season for staying active and building skills rather than achieving a high level of mastery. Learn everything you can from your co-workers, and you could land yourself a lucrative opportunity in the near future.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Before love and creativity take the wheel, the early days of June may be spent restructuring your routine. Work with your body rather than against it; that means slowing down when your energy is low and assessing whether your habits are moving you toward a goal or holding you back. Once Venus enters your romance sector on June 13, you’ll be a master of flirtation and grand gestures. Dating is a great way to introduce a little spontaneity and change into your life. Stay close to the special someone who keeps you feeling young and alive. Bonding over a comedy night or artsy hobby could help you release pent-up stress.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) The romantic, sentimental, and dreamy energy of early June may leave you yearning for a familiar love. This is not a green light to unblock your ex; it’s a sign to step outside your comfort zone and put your heart on the line. Be honest about what you desire and how past experiences have shaped the way you give and receive affection. If you aren’t searching for The One, seize the opportunity to lead a creative project or work task. Share your ideas, even when you doubt they are useful. Your infectious positivity and high energy could push a team goal across the finish line by the end of the month.

For more, check out your tarot reading.