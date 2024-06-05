The new moon on June 6 is the last major lunation of spring, but it’s bringing a bright and meaningful new beginning for all zodiac signs. While new moons are the darkest point in the lunar cycle, this Gemini-ruled lunation will light up your mind with clever conversations, interesting ideas, and a refreshing desire to connect with the world. And of course, knowing the spiritual meaning of June’s new moon will allow you to connect with its magic even more deeply.

New moons mark the starting point of the monthly lunar cycle, and they’re generally thought to be an auspicious time for laying out new plans or beginning new projects. This is because the moon and sun meet at the same point in the zodiac during this lunar phase, kicking off a fresh journey between astrology’s two luminaries. June’s new moon will take place in quick-witted air sign Gemini, so it’s breathing some life into communication, relationships, and information. With just a couple weeks before the summer solstice hits, June’s new moon is the season’s last big lunar opportunity for setting intentions, and it’s here to help you do it with plenty of mental clarity and open-mindedness.

Understanding this new moon’s spiritual meaning will make any lunar manifestations even more effective, so read on to get the scoop.

Olga Pankova/Moment/Getty Images

The New Moon In Gemini’s Spiritual Meaning

Gemini is a mutable sign ruled by the trickster planet Mercury, so its energy is playful, resourceful, and quick-witted. With this lunation rising in Gemini’s multifaceted and mentally active realm, the spiritual meaning of June’s new moon is about putting together the puzzle pieces of our plans and seeking new information that may very well be hidden in plain sight. This energy can inspire you to open your mind to the little signs, insights, and connections in front of you and interact with your surroundings more curiously. You might find that when you do, you stumble into even bigger and brighter opportunities.

Keeping an open mind is a big part of this lunar vibe, but so is having an open heart — and that’s because just two days before the new moon, there’s a special alignment happening called a Venus Star Point (a term invented by astrologer Arielle Guttman that refers to the conjunction of Venus and the sun).

This lucky and romantic aspect is an important time to check in on your values, partnerships, and pleasures — and once the moon links up with these two celestial bodies on June 6, you’ll feel even more emotionally invested in getting your heart in alignment with your head. Look out for new relationships or intellectually stimulating collaborations emerging now.

RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images

Another significant influence on this new moon is the tough square aspect forming with rule-making Saturn. Squares can pose challenges, and Saturn’s restrictive energy can cause delays, forcing people to work harder to get what they want. However, by channeling Gemini’s clever and cunning wiles, you can figure out how to troubleshoot any roadblocks that seem to get in the way of your plans and find creative solutions to any struggles. A little discipline and commitment can take you a long way under this new moon.

How To Use June’s New Moon Energy

May’s full moon took place directly opposite from value-oriented Venus. Still, June’s new moon is in a near-perfect conjunction with the love planet — so think about what you let go of or brought to a resolution under that lunation two weeks ago. These events were making space in your heart for whatever is coming under this new moon, so look out for synchronicities and tap into where the energy seems to be flowing.

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

Speaking of Venus, its heart-eyed influence on this lunation makes it great for manifesting love, partnership, and more harmony in your relationships entirely. This is a powerful time for initiating important conversations with a lover and laying the foundations for more open, honest, and constructive communication. If you’re on the dating scene, this energy is also well-suited for meeting a new person, jumping into a more committed phase with someone, or even doing a new moon love spell to attract romance.

Lastly, if you need to brainstorm for important projects or plan for a major future goal, this new moon could inspire you to make it happen. That’s because Gemini’s ruling planet Mercury is closely aligning with expansive and lucky Jupiter alongside this lunation, which could spark big and lucrative new ideas. They’re collectively vibing with power planet Pluto, making you feel even more intensely driven to dominate at whatever you’re committing yourself to. Collaborating with others can help get you to where you need to go now, too, so ask for a little help from your friends if you need it.