Every year, the sun transitions out of Leo and moves into Virgo on August 22 or 23 — so if your birthday is on or around those dates, then there’s a chance you identify with the traits of a Leo-Virgo cusp sign. But the idea that people born within the first or last days of a zodiac sign’s season are “cusp babies” (who possess a blend of both zodiac signs’ energies) is actually a myth. There’s no astrological basis for it! That’s because planets can only ever be in one zodiac sign at a time. So even if you were born during the very last minute of Leo season, you’re still a true blue Leo and not technically a so-called Leo-Virgo cusp. I hate to burst any cusp baby bubbles, but as an astrologer, I’m here to spill the cosmic tea.

However, just because cusp signs aren’t real doesn’t mean someone born near an astrological season’s transition can’t feel like a combination of two signs. If you were born on the Leo-Virgo cusp and feel the influence of both signs in your personality, there of lots of reasons why that may be true — and reading your birth chart can help you figure out why. Personal planets like Mercury and Venus always travel close to the sun in the zodiac, so if you're a Leo, there's a good chance one of your personal planets could be in Virgo — and vice versa if you're a Virgo. This would imbue you with a blend of qualities from both Leo and Virgo zodiac signs, which makes understanding Leo-Virgo cusp traits important — but it wouldn’t be directly due to your birthday’s proximity to the Leo-Virgo cusp.

That said, let’s talk about the intersection of Leo and Virgo energy. The sun’s transition from Leo to Virgo takes place each year at the end of August, and it marks our collective entry into the final countdown to autumn. Leo season takes place during the height of summer, and this fiery vibe is all about maximizing our passions under the abundance of the sunshine. But Virgo season is more about cleaning up our lives and getting organized as we prepare to transition into the fall. The ascension of the zodiac tells a story, and the energy of each sign builds upon the last — which mirrors our annual journey through the seasons. So as the sun moves over the Leo-Virgo cusp each year, all zodiac signs will feel the energetic shift. That’s why making sense of Leo-Virgo cusp traits can be useful for everyone, not just people born with both influences in their chart.

While cusp signs in astrology technically aren’t a thing, you can still have a lot of combined Leo and Virgo zodiac energy in your chart — and if that’s the case, then you might relate to some of the traits of a Leo-Virgo cusp.

Having Sky-High Standards

What do you get when you combine the passionate self-confidence of a Leo with the perfectionistic (and sometimes picky) tendencies of a Virgo? Sky-high standards, that’s what! Leo’s regal energy knows it deserves only the best, while Virgo’s detail-oriented vibes like to be highly selective about things. This mash-up makes having high expectations (and good taste) a major Leo-Virgo cusp trait.

Being Super Helpful

Leo is the sign ruled by the sun, which makes it an extremely generous, warm, and life-giving energy. And while Virgo zodiac signs may not be as loud and proud about gassing people up as Leos are, they’re extremely altruistic and excel at using their keen eye for detail to improve the world around them. This synthesis of energies make being super helpful an important Leo-Virgo cusp trait.

Accomplishing Whatever They Put Their Mind To

Virgos are all about efficiency, and they’re fabulous at putting together a thorough and well-thought-out plan under pressure. Leos may not be as naturally organized, but they are fixed zodiac signs — which means they’re hardworking and focused, especially when they’re passionate about something. When we blend Virgo’s analytical approach with Leo’s bold courageousness, we end up with an unstoppable energy that makes Leo-Virgo cusps generally high achievers.

Being Strong & Expressive Speakers

As the sign ruled by the solar system’s star, Leos enjoy being the center of attention and are deeply driven to express themselves creatively — that’s why this sign is often associated with the performing arts! Virgos, on the other hand, are ruled by mental planet Mercury, which makes them thoughtful communicators who are good with words. Leo’s dramatic star power combined with Virgo’s sharp-tongued logic makes the Leo-Virgo cusp a dynamic place in the zodiac for effective speakers and self-expression.

Combining Work & Pleasure

Virgo is associated with the sixth house in astrology, which is all about routines, work, and wellness. But Leos are associated with the pleasure-filled fifth house, which rules things like romance, creativity, and passion projects. The fusion of these themes result in Leo-Virgo cusps being able to strike a natural balance between leisure time and responsibility. This energy knows that working hard and playing hard are two sides of the same coin, and they use that to their advantage.