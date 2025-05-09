3 Manifestation Rituals To Try During May's Full Flower Moon

Full moons mark the climactic midpoint of each monthly lunar cycle, during which the moon is bigger and brighter than it appears in any other phase. The lunation rising on May 12 is extra rich in this illumination-focused symbolism, as it’s the second of spring’s three full moons, signifying both the height of the lunar cycle and this growth-oriented season of the year. Also known as the annual Flower Moon, May’s full moon is the perfect time to make your most meaningful manifestations blossom.

The Flower Moon moniker may conjure up images of soft petals and dainty stems, but this lunation is rich in strength and power. It’s much more symbolically aligned with the transformative qualities of flowers — the magic that takes a tiny seed beneath the soil and turns it into a full-blown bloom. Taking place in the enigmatic sign of Scorpio, which happens to rule transformation, this full moon asks all zodiac signs to challenge their comfort zones by bravely facing their most deeply-rooted feelings and fears instead of running from them. Hiding from the truth doesn’t change it, so be willing to get real with yourself and others.

When it comes to manifesting with the lunar cycle, full moons are arguably the most powerful pieces of the puzzle. In astrology, they’re thought to be especially useful for releasing things, bringing your plans to a climax, or embracing life’s inevitable endings — and May’s upcoming lunation is no exception. The full Flower Moon is a great time to pull the skeletons out of your closet and figure out what you need to let go of or work through to make more space to manifest your desires. Think of it as clearing the weeds out of your emotional garden. You might get your hands dirty, but once you’re through, you’ll have a fresh and fertile space where your goals can grow uninhibited.

If you’re ready to bring your lunar intentions to full bloom, here are a few special manifestation rituals to try during the May 12 full Flower Moon.

Lunar Path-Walking Ritual

While this full moon takes place in Scorpio, the grounded and pragmatic sign of Taurus has been running the cosmic show for the past few weeks, and this lunation sits directly across from the sun and wild-card planet Uranus in this earth sign’s realm. Taurus season energy is all about being present in your physical space and embracing sensory experiences, so this Flower Moon is the perfect time for a full moon manifestation walk. All you’ll need is a flower with petals and a safe place to take a short walk where you can connect with nature and perform your ritual.

miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images

Once you’ve chosen a location for your manifestation walk and are ready to begin, gather what you need to feel comfortable and ensure you have your flower with you. As you walk toward your destination, try to be as aware of your body, physical sensations, and surroundings as possible. Focus on grounding yourself in the current moment and connecting with the lunar energy. Then, start thinking about the intentions you’d like to set under this full moon.

As you walk, pick a petal off the flower and drop it on your path, stating out loud something you’d like to leave behind to make more space for your goals. This could be a negative attitude, a specific fear, or a bad habit holding you back from your growth. Repeat these statements with each petal you pick, imagining yourself getting energetically lighter as you drop them to the ground. Do this until you reach the furthest point in your walk or the last of the petals, then take a moment (or longer!) to mentally address your intentions. As you make your way back and complete your walk, think about what plans you’d like to nurture now that you’ve begun releasing some emotional baggage.

Floral Manifestation Jar

While this is a great lunation for purging things in your life that are no longer serving you, it’s also a great time to call in what you want to manifest and charge up your current endeavors with more energy — and a great way to do this is with a manifestation jar. And because this is the Flower Moon, working with these mystical plant allies is the perfect way to honor the lunar energy.

For this ritual, you’ll need a small jar with a lid, dried flower petals, a chime candle or taper candle, paper, and a pen. Be intentional when you collect the dried flower petals (which you can find in herbal apothecaries, tea shops, or simply make yourself ahead of time), as different flowers are believed to have different spiritual meanings and frequencies. For example, roses symbolize kindness and compassion, jasmine is all about seduction and sensuality, and geranium is great for restoring your faith or letting go of what’s not good for you.

Kevin Trimmer/Moment/Getty Images

Begin this ritual by writing down whatever you’d like to manifest under this full moon on small scraps of paper. You can write as many or as few intentions as you’d like. Now start adding flower petals to your jar in layers, with your manifestation notes folded between each one. As you build your magic jar, focus on your intentions, and say each aloud as you put it inside. Once that’s done, put the lid on your jar and light your candle. Carefully pour some wax over the lid of your jar to “seal” it, and then let the candle burn safely to solidify your intentions.

Full Moon Flower Essence

Begin by filling a jar or bowl with spring water and place your flowers directly in it. On the day or night of the full moon, put this either in a window or in a safe place outside where it can soak up the energy of the moonlight for at least a few hours. Once you do, sit near it and meditate on whatever you’d like to manifest under this lunation, envisioning your intentions going straight into the water along with the essence of the flowers.

whitebalance.space/E+/Getty Images

After the flower water has charged under the full moon, strain out the flowers. Take your bottle (or whatever glass vessel you choose to store your final product) and fill it halfway with the strained water, then fill the other half with brandy or glycerine, which acts as a preservative for the floral essence. You can then use this full moon flower essence as a mystical tool to boost your intentions — try pouring some into a magical bath or spritzing it over yourself each morning as you think about your goals.