The May Flower Moon Is Bringing Intense Changes To These Zodiac Signs

If it feels like changes are taking place at an ultra-rapid pace right now, it’s probably because we’re collectively entering eclipse season spring 2021 — which means lots of twists and turns lie ahead for all zodiac signs. The May 2021 full moon on May 26 is the first eclipse of the year and is also a supermoon, meaning it has the power to rock our worlds and align us with a new trajectory. And while no one is exempt from the eclipse’s intensity, the zodiac signs most affected by the May 2021 full moon will feel things on an even more personal level than most.

Gemini season is almost here, but this full moon takes place in freedom-loving Sagittarius, which is Gemini’s zodiac opposite. Full moons in astrology always take place when the sun and moon oppose each other in the zodiac, which is why this point in the lunar cycle is known for bringing tension and climaxes. But because this lunation is also an eclipse, we can expect to feel that chaotic energy quadrupled. Changes are happening and we’re being realigned with our fate.

Additionally, both the sun and moon will be squaring off with planet of expansion Jupiter, which is currently in the sensitive sign of Pisces. This full moon aspect could lead us down a road of escapist overindulgences and emotional overreactions, so all zodiac signs will want to check themselves before they wreck themselves by taking things too far.

With so much planetary action taking place within the mutable signs of the zodiac, you can guarantee that anyone born under these signs will be feeling the eclipse’s effects in a more grandiose way. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs the May 2021 full moon will affect most and what to look out for if so.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

The 2021 eclipse cycle is lighting up your relationship axis all year long, Gemini, and this supermoon eclipse specifically is taking place in your house of partnerships. This means major climaxes, conclusions, or changes are likely to be hitting your love life now, and you’ll be reaching a significant turning point within your closest relationships. This could be a time to take your commitment to someone to a new level of seriousness, or it might mean that a certain connection is reaching its expiration date and asking you to cut cords. Either way, expect for serious shifts to rock your one-on-one dynamics and bring some interpersonal dramas up to the surface.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This eclipse is shaking things up in your ultra-sensitive house of home and family, Virgo, which is bringing all sorts of heartfelt feelings and memories up to the surface. While the full moon chaos may manifest by injecting some drama into your living situation or family unit, it may also happen more quietly — so turn your focus inward and spend some time comforting your needy and sentimental side. You’ve been heavy on your work grind lately, so this explosion of emotions may feel like an inconvenience. But remember: It’s just as important for you to show up for yourself in your private life as it is to be professionally present. Strike a balance.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Because May’s supermoon is taking place in your house of self and ego, it’s going to feel like the eclipse spotlight is shining directly on you, Sagittarius. You’re undergoing some deep, personal changes this year, and this lunation is a climactic turning point in your journey to self-discovery. So instead of distracting yourself with parties, relationships, and outside stimulation, try to allow your evolution to unfold without any intervention. You might be surprised by the needs and desires that you’ll want to express, so be sure to stay in touch with yourself during this intense period of growth. What feels like an identity crisis may actually be your big butterfly-exiting-cocoon moment.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Because this eclipse is taking place in your house of career, Pisces, you’re going to be more focused on your public image than your private life. Changes and updates to your work situation are developing quickly, and it might feel hard to keep up with the demand for flash decisions and judgment calls. Keep your feet planted firmly on the ground and trust in your abilities as a professional. For every door that closes in your career right now, there will be another swinging open, leading you toward exciting new opportunities that you’d never have dreamed up. Keep your head above water as you navigate these professional shifts.