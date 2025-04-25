Here’s Your May Horoscope

May marks an intense chapter for us all! Powerhouse Pluto turns retrograde in communal Aquarius on May 4, and you’re reassessing your place within the systems that shape your life. On May 10, you’re taking your time to map out your next move. Mercury treads through practical Taurus, urging you to speak with intention and let your plans come together slowly.

Brace yourself for a major emotional release. The turbulent Scorpio full moon, rising on May 12, is packed full of surprises. Secrets will surface, but confronting your true feelings could mark a healing end to a difficult chapter. Once curious Gemini season arrives on May 20, the serious and introspective vibe turns playful and expressive. Leading with curiosity will cool any lingering tensions.

Empowered Saturn in Aries marks the beginning of a cycle of leadership and self-responsibility on May 24. Saturn is the planet of boundaries and maturity. Impulsive Aries symbolizes independence and speed. You’re getting comfortable with asserting yourself. However, discipline may be difficult to maintain once Mercury darts into Gemini on May 25, scattering your focus.

The explorative new moon in Gemini offers a shot of adrenaline on May 26. You’re ending the month with a burst of fresh and exciting ideas. This lunar reset encourages you to move in a new direction, initiate lighthearted conversations with new people, and embrace spontaneity.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Aries, don’t give in to the hype or urgency surrounding product releases. This month is for handling your finances with maturity. Unexpected fluctuations in your income may lead you to dip into your savings. Or, you might have enough to clear a debt. Be wise and take your time to decide where to allocate your funds. By mid-month, the Sun and Mercury amplify your voice. Your opinions are gaining attention, and by asking all the right questions, you’re asserting yourself as the leader in the crowd. Set a positive example of how curiosity and an open mind can build connections and understanding.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Your aura exudes confidence and self-certainty in May. You’re more deliberate and grounded as the month opens with the Sun and Mercury in your sign. However, shifting dynamics in your relationship could throw you off balance. Seeking closure will test your emotional maturity and ability to let go and move on. Avoid declaring you’re okay if deep down, you aren’t. It’s better to be honest, especially with yourself. Spontaneous purchases seem more appealing when the Sun pivots toward easygoing Gemini on May 20. Your values and attitude toward money are changing, but remembering your financial responsibilities will keep you in check. Be resourceful, but don’t put so much pressure on allocating your time, energy, and funds. You’re not stuck with your choices.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) This month starts on a quieter note for you, Gemini. Realizations around your health and emotional well-being may prompt you to slow down and focus on what matters. Get some guilt-free rest. Refrain from taking on new responsibilities until you’ve poured into your own cup. The Sun illuminates your sign on May 20, bringing you back to life. Your energy returns, and you’re expressing yourself confidently. By the end of the month, slow progress toward your goals may inspire you to seek mentorship. Or, you may find yourself in a position of influence, surrounded by a group inspired by your story. This is your moment to uplift people and be the figure of support you wish you had.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Mercury reigns over your social life and dreams in early May. You’re sticking with your ambitious plans with admirable discipline. However, rigid opinions could test your friendships or spark stubborn discourse on social media. Be cautious when passionate ideas on sensitive issues start to fly. Think before you speak. A powerful end-of-chapter moment could see you expressing hidden feelings or releasing a creative project. If you don’t experience a milestone in your relationships, you may feel drawn to positions of authority and leadership in your career. Aim high with your ambitions, even if the road ahead seems never-ending and your nerves skyrocket. Worries and overthinking come with the territory of change.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Leo, your career is lit up this month. Stay true to your course and choose steady growth over quick success. Your practical efforts and laser focus will pay off, even if you can’t see immediate results. At the same time, you may face sensitive and provoking dynamics at home. Clinging to the past will intensify disagreements. It’s time to let things go and move on, physically and emotionally. A new educational or spiritual pathway could capture your attention as the month ends. Spend time with mature people and learn from their experiences. Whether you’re interacting with old friends or mingling with a new community, you’ll learn the value of passing on knowledge and information. Don’t gatekeep wisdom.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Get ready, Virgo. The provoking full moon on May 12 is rattling your beliefs. Buried feelings or hidden information may surface in conversations with your siblings or peers. Or, a spiritual breakthrough could inspire you to release a long-held grudge. Whatever surfaces, commit to putting the past behind you. As the month progresses, you’re gaining visibility and momentum. Career options seem unlimited as you explore new trains of thought and exciting opportunities to grow. But your attention may be scattered, and chasing too many goals at once could cause feelings of overwhelm. Before you pursue a new direction, ask yourself whether you’re moving forward or stuck in a loop.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) This month begins on a tense and potentially vulnerable note for you, Libra. Conversations are centered around money, sharing, and trust. Make a greater effort to listen and understand your partner's needs, especially when opportunities arise to correct an imbalance in your relationship. Once you’ve cleared challenging interactions, a period of exploration will follow. Let your mind wander without the pressure to execute every one of your brilliant ideas. Plan a spontaneous short trip abroad or dive down the rabbit hole of research when you have unanswered questions. Commitment-ready Saturn applies pressure on your love life at the end of the month. You’re learning what long-term relationships require. Be proactive in assessing your readiness to take things to the next level.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Conversations turn affectionate with the cosmic focus on your love life this May. You’re expressing your tender feelings on your terms and releasing the fear of getting intimate and personal. The closeness you crave requires courage. But letting your guard down and sharing your silly and playful side can also deepen your relationships. Open up in whatever way feels natural. When mature Saturn swirls through ambitious Aries on May 24, you may acknowledge the pressures you must endure to get ahead. Some discomforts are unavoidable, Scorpio. But the question is, which ones are worth it? Hone in on your goals and adjust your habits to support them. Don’t shy away from difficult decisions or new commitments that require discipline.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Expect a sharp focus on work and health at the start of the month. It’s time to simplify your routine and return to the basics—time management, good nutrition, and consistent movement. Don’t underestimate the power of rest and reshuffling your priorities to elevate your overall life satisfaction. Your relationships are energized during the second half of the month. Communication is a must. You may even over-share when Mercury roams through chatty Gemini from May 25. Muddled intentions could lead to misunderstandings. It’s better to spell things out than leave people guessing. Your refreshing openness and honesty could revive the spark in your love life or lead to a new friendship or formal collaboration.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Direct your attention toward making something beautiful and lasting. Nurture a creative project or channel your efforts toward developing a healthy and romantic bond. You’ll be satisfied with your steady start to the month. But when the full moon swoops in on May 12, expect the unexpected in your social life. A group meet-up or community event may come to a surprising halt. Don’t play it cool, Capricorn. Share your feelings on the matter. You’re keeping busy by mid-month. Casual changes to your routine — like exploring a new grocery store — will keep you on your toes. If you have the capacity, take on a new project at work or go for invigorating morning jogs to get fresh air pumping into your lungs.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Your family is your sounding board this month. When you’re itching for change and an opportunity emerges to head down a new career path, make them your first point of call. An honest conversation could clarify your next best move. After a serious start to the month, you’ll begin to loosen up once flirtatious Gemini season begins on May 20. A growing emphasis on dating, creativity, and exploration may inspire you to collect new hobbies. When the time comes to advocate for change, speak up! There is power in your voice, and sharing your experiences will have an undeniable impact on your environment. The best kind of protest at the end of May might be expressing your joy, loud and proud. Don’t let anyone spoil your good mood.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) A determined start to the month is setting you on a productive path. Get planning, Pisces. Map out your next move at work with realistic expectations of what you can achieve in a set period. Conversations may turn stubborn, challenging your beliefs when the full moon arrives on May 12. However, you could learn something new from someone unexpected. Be open to listening to other people’s experiences. If you aren’t receiving what you’re worth, you’re revving up to make a bold move in late May. Don’t be afraid to discuss money or set a boundary. Barriers or delays you can’t control could apply pressure on you, forcing you to turn to family for advice. Accept all the help you can get.

