Here’s Your May Horoscope

This May doesn’t skip a beat. The ruthless and revealing full moon in Scorpio rises on May 1. Secrets can only stay hidden for so long. If you’re extra perceptive, you may not be surprised by the complicated feelings, suppressed fears, and intimate details that bubble to the surface.

Keep a cool head. The best reaction is often no reaction, especially when Mercury, the planet of mindset, heads into slow-moving Taurus on May 2. Decisions that are careful, deliberate, and rational are easier to stand by.

The cosmic intensity picks up again on May 6 when revolutionary Pluto in Aquarius goes retrograde. This reverse encourages scrutiny and a deeper review of who is really pulling the strings, influencing trends, and enforcing systemic changes.

When the new moon in steady Taurus arrives on May 16, don’t let a rigid attitude keep you from exploring your desires. Building courage and self-worth ensures you will be ready for action when an opportunity finally arrives. Mercury is on the move again and darts into witty Gemini on May 17. Fun, easy, and curious conversations are the fastest way to reignite your spark.

Hurried ambition is overrated. When diligent Mars treads into Taurus on May 18, the focus shifts toward building something of quality — no matter how long it takes. Your relationships also receive a boost when Venus glides into compassionate Cancer on that same day. Keeping romantic sentiments to yourself feels safe, but sharing compliments and affection is how you nurture your connections. Spread the love!

Gemini season begins on May 20, and it’s time to come alive! A growing appetite for new experiences, fresh faces, and intriguing conversations will keep you on your toes. Then, on May 31, the month closes with a full moon in wise Sagittarius — the second full moon of the month, known as as a blue moon. A journey is reaching an insightful conclusion, leaving you with a changed philosophy and a horde of life experiences. Share your story.

Happy birthday, Gemini!

Aries (March 20-April 18) Expect a vulnerable start to the month. Something that has been festering beneath the surface finally breaks open. When you place your trust in the right person, that bravery has the ripple effect of strengthening your self-worth. If you weren’t fully aware of your feelings and desires, you certainly will be once your truth comes out in full force. The Taurus new moon on the 16th is an opportunity to reset and reclaim what you value. Ask for what you need and stop settling for less. Toward the end of the month, home is where the heart is. Meeting people in your neighborhood or visiting a new restaurant will energize you, but there’s nothing quite like hosting your loved ones and whipping up your favorite meal at home.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Forgiveness and acceptance can be uncomfortable, but holding onto heartbreak is far heavier. Clarity strikes early this May, helping you recognize and end repeating cycles in your relationships. Communicate honestly and take ownership of feelings linked to your past rather than your present. As the planets convene in your sign, you’ll begin to feel more like yourself when you trust your instincts over other people’s direction. Mars lends you courage and vitality to forge your own path from the 18th. Meanwhile, Venus — your ruling planet — encourages you to find a space away from home that feels like a sanctuary. Take your time exploring what you want out of life and where you feel like your best self.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Last month’s draining obligations may make you think twice about the favors you perform and the workload you juggle. Something has to give; a sustainable routine is the difference between moving forward and burning out. Once your schedule is lighter and you have space to breathe, remember that “me time” does not necessarily mean you are available to the outside world. Resting deeply will allow your ideas to marinate and your body to regain strength. Mark the 20th as the prime time for you to meet the world again when the sun blazes into your sign. This year’s Gemini season may not be as high-spirited as usual, but taking your time and sharing your struggles with a therapist or loved one could do wonders for your peace of mind.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Launching a side hustle or devoting yourself to a passion project could set you on a powerful trajectory. Take your dreams seriously. Support from your friends and teammates will hold you steady while you reach for the stars, but don’t rely too much on their encouragement. Sharing your goals openly ensures there are people to hold you accountable, but hard work and discipline? That part is all you. When Gemini season dawns on the 20th, your energy may turn scattered, nervous, or restless. Drawing attention from admirers will be near-effortless now, but new eyes could feel like greater pressure to perform and deliver. Pare back your priorities and protect your energy.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) May is all about your career. Narrowing your focus rather than scattering your attention is the surest way to stay on target. You’re more than capable of claiming a leadership title, but skill alone won’t get you there — you also need resilience, endurance, and unshakeable determination. Opportunities will find the person who is most dedicated. Make sure it's you! When Mercury heads into chatty Gemini on the 17th, making new friends and connections will keep your social calendar full. Talking about your aspirations with genuine excitement is how you draw attention and enlist support. Consider uniting your efforts with a like-minded team and you could hit a major milestone by the end of the month.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Your ability to pick up on hidden cues is being tested. Pay close attention to new information that comes to light — not just what is said, but also what is intentionally left out of the conversation. With your intellect and expertise, you may breeze through complex subjects without realizing you’ve lost a few listeners along the way. This month is a great opportunity to practice lighthearted communication, especially when you find yourself behind a podium or sharing your take on a trending topic. When your social life sweetens, resist the Gemini season hype to widen your network. There’s nothing wrong with quality over quantity. A tight-knit circle beats a long list of contacts you can’t count on when it matters.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Getting your finances and priorities in order is long overdue. Start the month with a clean slate by deciding what is and isn’t worth your money and time. Hard decisions may keep coming, but your diplomatic instincts will help you handle serious negotiations. If you’re in a position to pay off a debt or loan, make the practical choice that protects your security. Don’t underestimate the power of radiating positivity around mid-month. Charm goes a long way in the workplace, and your glowing reputation could open more doors than your credentials. Flex those social skills and shoot your shot with people you want to collaborate with.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Ready to get something off your chest? The month opens with a full moon in your sign, daring you to be transparent and even a little bold. Whether you’re confessing a long-held truth or owning who you are without a filter, the way you move now sets the tone for the rest of the month. The intense feelings you’re withholding could be magnetic to the right people. Let yourself shine and see who gravitates toward you. Unfamiliar places may spark the feeling of home when Venus enters Cancer, igniting your passion for discovery. If you aren’t falling in love with a special someone, you may find yourself captivated by an idea, a culture, or a philosophy. Follow your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Time is of the essence. Be quick to cut out the draining habits or the stories you’ve been telling yourself that aren’t true anymore. The sooner you stop wrestling with old patterns, the better position you’ll be in to make serious progress this May. Health and routine take center stage on the 16th under the Taurus new moon. Whether you’re overhauling your lifestyle or pushing a work project over the finish line, choose consistency over speed. Your love life could benefit from the same dedication toward the end of the month. Curiosity is the key to real connection. Intimate questions, late-night talks, and thoughtful gestures will show you are paying attention.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) The best way to follow a season of pressure is with a month of joy. Lighten up and live in the moment. A turning point in your social life may open an early window for you to come out of your shell or contribute to a communal project. If you’d prefer something more intimate or personal, schedule a romantic date night or sign up for an art class solo. A full release from stress may not arrive until the final day of the month, under the tension-lifting full moon. Until then, let your hobbies fill your time and treat everything else as the supporting act. Whatever and whoever brings you genuine happiness deserve your full attention.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Sharp realizations around your career are prodding you toward change. But clinging to your comfort zone will keep you from exploring your full potential. Transformation is never easy, but this month it’s a necessity. Notice the subtle attachments to your environment and the patterns that keep you playing small. When Mercury energizes your love life from May 17, there’s nothing more magnetic than the way you speak about your passions. Seize the opportunity to teach someone about your latest obsession, and they could be completely charmed by your enthusiasm. While you’re at it, ask for a favor — even strangers may feel compelled to show up for you.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Your razor-sharp intuition may clue you in on new ideas and complex theories before anyone else catches on. If you’re patient, people will eventually jump on the bandwagon you’ve been steering all along. Stay consistent and stand your ground when you’re certain of your ideas. When Mars fires up your mind from May 18, a window opens to share the thoughts you’ve been rehearsing with real conviction. You’ve taken your time to refine your plan, strengthen your pitch, and draft the perfect message — this is your moment to share, speak up, or hit send. Practicing honesty and ownership at every opportunity will ensure you feel ready when the right offer finally lands in your inbox.

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