Welcome to steady and determined Taurus season! The sun entered the sign of the Bull over the weekend, bringing a slower and sensual vibe. A new emphasis is placed on embodiment and moving at your own pace.

However, when the sun squares up to Mars this morning, the energy turns stubborn and dramatic. You may set a boundary with someone who pressures or frustrates you. Just make sure you aren’t inciting conflict with people who only want to see you grow.

Meanwhile, the moon in innovative Aquarius aligns with ambitious Mercury, and you’re in a problem-solving mood. Be proactive in meeting challenges head-on. Quick and creative solutions could emerge when you need them most.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Consider what adjustments can be made to create a more comfortable life. Can you cool down your ambitious pursuits and take it easy for a while? Or is it time to invest in a gravity blanket?

Taurus (April 19-May 19) It’s your time to shine, Taurus! The spotlight is on you, and people are taking inspiration from your authenticity and strength. Keep putting your best foot forward.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) You need some guilt-free rest, Gemini. Wind down. Prioritize catching up on sleep and decluttering your mind. Your best ideas will arrive when you’re relaxed.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Spend quality time with friends who cheer you on rather than seeing you as competition. Talk passionately about your goals and dreams, and you may be introduced to a contact or community that shares your vision.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Don’t aim to be an overnight success, Leo. It takes time, patience, and resilience to build something enduring, but your efforts won’t be in vain. Choose the path of longevity over the easy road.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) You may be exposed to new people or environments that reveal where you’ve been narrow-minded in the past. What’s done is done, but there’s no better time to learn.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Open up about your fears. When you confide in someone you love, they can help share the burden.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Now’s the time to bring more patience and presence to your relationships. Whether in love, business, or friendship, everyone will appreciate you silencing your devices and offering your undivided attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You’re entering a new era of speaking less and doing more. Put your head down and take a disciplined approach to meeting your fitness and work goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) After a long period of hard work, it’s finally time to prioritize fun. Get in touch with your creative, sensual, and indulgent side. Schedule a date, book an evening massage, or explore an old hobby like gardening or painting.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Honoring traditions, even in small ways, will help you feel grounded and connected to your roots. Make an effort to host people at home or contribute to the next family function.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) You have a unique eye for style and aesthetics that others appreciate. Speak from the heart when offering advice. Your input could make all the difference.

