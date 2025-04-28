Cosmic energy is still buzzing this morning in the wake of yesterday’s dramatic new moon in Taurus. Tension lingers, but you’re powering through, one steady step at a time.

Come this evening, the moon links up with spontaneous Uranus, coinciding with a shift in your attitude and a jolt of unpredictability. Make the most of your circumstances — not by attempting to control the uncontrollable, but by rolling with the tides.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Expect a new focus on building a solid foundation. Delay gratification and save your funds for meaningful experiences or possessions that will hold their value.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) This chapter of your life may look different than what you imagined, but it still deserves your full commitment. Let the pressure you’re under strengthen and motivate you.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) No more sweeping your frustrations beneath the rug. When you write down your feelings or openly share your struggles, you’ll avoid patterns of self-sabotage.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Don’t let concerns over your future stop you from getting started. Build toward your dreams with courage and patience. Everything will come together in time.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Reassess your career ambitions, Leo. Are you following your dreams or doing what is expected of you? It’s never too late to realign with what you truly want, even if it’s the harder choice to make.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) It’s time to get to the root of the self-doubt and fears that cause your resistance to change. What limiting beliefs are keeping you small and distancing you from the life you want?

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Libra, people will nudge against your boundaries until you hold firm. Be clear about your needs and expectations, even when it’s easier to let things slide.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Get closer to the person who motivates you, holds you accountable, and challenges you to be your best self. Honest bonds are the strongest fuel.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Ease the pressure of the daily grind by reconnecting with a greater sense of passion and purpose. What do you want to work toward, Sagittarius?

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) When it comes to a blossoming romance or passion project, take it slow and steady. You’ll know when it’s time to invest more time and energy.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) You can only control your own choices — not other people’s reactions. Even so, it’s possible to find peace and security within. How can you make your life easier?

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) You need a game plan, Pisces. Something practical, realistic, and centered around your new priorities. Make sure you have a clear vision to return to when life gets busy and distractions steer you off course.

For more, check out your tarot reading.