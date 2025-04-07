Your past commitments are up for re-evaluation. When love planet Venus (retrograde) passes over Saturn, the planet of maturity and realism, reassess any choices you’ve made that were swayed by misplaced idealism.

Mercury rotates today, ending its retrograde in dreamy Pisces. Now that your mind is clear and grounded, take time to address the issues you’ve been avoiding.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Reality strikes, causing you to realize how your worries and fears have swayed your judgment. Make sure you aren’t reacting to imagined scenarios.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Prioritize building long-standing connections with friends. It’s better to have a small circle you can count on than a list of acquaintances who don’t truly support you.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Achieving your career goals and building long-lasting success requires a steady commitment. Take a moment to re-evaluate your ambitions and clarify your objectives.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Your immense faith in your future may eclipse the reality of what is possible. Before you set off on your next adventure, manage your expectations.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Investing in your future is becoming an increasing priority. It may be worth enlisting the help of a professional to review your options.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) It’s time to get serious. Whether you’re in a committed partnership or locked into a contractual agreement, you may need to communicate the needs or boundaries you failed to express earlier.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Don’t take your well-being for granted, Libra. Creating healthy habits now may not have obvious effects. But in the long run, you’ll be glad you made the extra effort to take care of your body and mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Contrary to what it might look like in movies, relationships requires effort. Make sure your ideas around true love are rooted in reality.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Responsibilities at home are picking up. Reconsider the work you’re willing to do and the duties you’re prepared to delegate. You can always ask a partner, roommate, family member, or neighbor for more support.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Conversations that once triggered your sensitivity may now be readdressed with greater maturity and resilience. Express yourself honestly today, and choose your words wisely.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) To build lasting financial stability, you must first clarify your values. Are your priorities in the right place, Aquarius? Make sure your spending habits and the allocation of your time reflect what is truly important.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Don’t wait for others — or life itself — to make decisions for you. Take the reins, Pisces. You’re in charge.

