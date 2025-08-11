Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, August 11

Mercury retrograde is over! As the planet of communication ends its dizzying backspin in self-aware Leo this morning, take stock of what you’ve learned recently about your patience and pride. Soon after, loving Venus kisses Jupiter, forming one of the luckiest alignments of the year. You may feel extra romantic or drawn to invest in a luxurious item on your wishlist. Prioritize your comfort and pleasure.

When wise Saturn perfects its gentle bond with spontaneous Uranus, breakthroughs may occur unexpectedly. Rigid boundaries that push people away and harsh self-expectations will crumble. Gradually, you may realize that you don’t have to handle all your troubles alone.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Tender family moments may fill your heart with joy today. Reminisce over the good times, scroll through old photos, and share stories about your favorite memories.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Your mood will be boosted by a conversation today, whether it’s a funny DM from a sibling, a flirty text from last night’s date, or an intriguing conversation with a stranger. Take this opportunity to share the thoughts and feelings you’ve been withholding.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) There’s no better time to donate old clothes, ask for what you deserve, and invest in what makes you feel good. Know your worth.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You’re glowing! The more confident you are, the more people will gravitate toward you, presenting opportunities you can’t resist. Put your best foot forward and be open to exciting new experiences.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Keep your blossoming love affair quiet, or your latest splurges to yourself. You don’t need to divulge every detail of your life. Enjoy your treasures privately.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Pay extra attention to remembering people’s names and faces. You might cross paths with someone who will become a future friend or a key player in reaching a big dream.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Step into the spotlight and go all out. If you’re willing to move past your comfort zone, a raise, promotion, or “thank you” from the boss in front of everyone could be on the table.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Breakthroughs around your beliefs, principles, and values could inspire passionate conversations with people who share your outlook. Keep talking about what matters to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Luck is in your corner, and times like this don’t come by often. Seize the moment to ask for what is owed or initiate an intimate connection with someone you feel drawn to.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) This is a good time to sign a contract or say yes to someone’s romantic advances. Don’t settle. Set the bar high, and you might just get everything you’ve been wishing for.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Accepting help from a colleague won’t just reduce your stress. It’ll also free up time for you to focus on self care and other satisfying activities. If you’re in a position to support someone else, go for it! It will be appreciated more than words can express.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Even if you’ve experienced painful disappointment in the past, keep your heart open. It’s only a matter of time before you connect with someone who is also willing to courageously love again.

For more, check out your tarot reading.