Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, August 12

Have you woken up on the wrong side of the bed? You might feel tense this morning when friction increases between the moon in stormy Scorpio and the sun in playful Leo. Don’t lose touch with reasons to be bright and optimistic. Your bad mood doesn’t need to spiral into a bad day.

Later today, you’ll have no choice but to adjust your attitude. The moon now confronts Uranus, the planet of breakthroughs and change. Realize how you are holding yourself back by simmering in negative feelings. Bring balance to your feelings by engaging in new and refreshing habits.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Old feelings from your past are resurfacing. Don’t let your grudges or shame interfere with your happiness or cause you to self-sabotage your flourishing relationships.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Focusing solely on your needs will hinder your ability to connect with people. Ask your loved ones what they want rather than assuming it’s the same as what you desire.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Not everyone who points out your mistakes are haters. Some really want to see you improve. Don’t let your pride blind you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t let your passionate feelings breed unhealthy attachments. Move toward people and experiences that elevate you, not complete you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you don’t release the pressure of familial expectations, you’ll never fulfill your potential. It’s time to write your own story.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Probing too deep beneath the surface might lead to paranoia. Be observant about the information people are leaving out, but avoid getting carried away with your assumptions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your desire for validation may be giving you the impression that you need to be the center of attention. Work on affirming your own feelings and developing your self-worth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your intensity isn’t a match for everyone. Instead of vying for the attention of the few people who don’t vibe with you, focus on those who do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Harboring a grudge will sour your attitude and worldview. Ask yourself whether you are looking at the future through the pain of your past.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It doesn’t matter how big your circle is. What’s important is whether you are surrounded by trustworthy people. Treasure your connections with people who make you feel secure enough to vent your frustrations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s not always about what others can do for you, but what you can accomplish together. Don’t let your ambitions lure you into unhealthy competition.