Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, August 18

Start your week with confidence and flair. Mercury in regal Leo links up with Mars in graceful Libra, dialing up your courage and charisma. Meanwhile, the curious Gemini moon aligns with the Sun, lighting up your social life. Conversations will flow harmoniously this morning, creating an opening to share your bold and fresh ideas, flirt with your crush, and heal through laughter.

By mid-afternoon, the moon slips into comfort-loving Cancer, and you might retreat into your shell. Adjust to a slower pace as you wrap up your responsibilities.

But don’t get too cozy just yet. The pressure is on this evening as the sensitive moon squares up with strict Saturn and hazy Neptune. A reality check may be on its way. Face your feelings head-on and treat yourself with a little more compassion. You’re doing the best you can.

Aries (March 20-April 18) People want to hear all the latest updates on your life. Come out of your shell today and connect over lighthearted conversations or quick phone calls.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Consider what’s already hanging in your closet before making an impulsive purchase. Appreciating what’s already in front of you extends to your relationships as well. This is the perfect time to have heartfelt conversations, write a thoughtful note, and express gratitude.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) It’s better to be open and honest about your emotional needs than to let them go unmet. Speak up when you find yourself craving connection, encouragement, or validation from someone whose opinion you value.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Your intuition is sharp today. Observe your surroundings without making assumptions. Expressing your emotions may come naturally. Trust your instincts, you’ll know when it’s time to open up.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) You may be the glue holding your circle together, but you still need to relax and recharge. Balance your social life with some down time.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) True friends aren’t just the people you have fun with, but those who support your dreams, listen to your ideas, and talk you up even after you’ve left the room. Prioritize these relationships.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Reflecting on your long-term goals may help you feel more emotionally connected with your work. Grab your journal and start envisioning where you want to be in five years.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) A private conversation may offer the perspective you need. If you’re feeling anxious, confused, or lost in your feelings, reach out to someone you trust. Their soothing advice may paint a bigger picture.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Banter might get your foot in the door, but if you want to build an intimate connection, you’ll have to get deep and personal. Share more of your feelings today.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) When you’re stretched too thin to balance work and play, multitasking may be your best bet. Run an errand with a loved one or head to happy hour with your coworkers.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Trust your instincts and be a little spontaneous today. You may stumble into your best ideas.