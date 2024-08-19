Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, August 19

Getting what you want might not be possible. Venus, the planet of desire, is out of sync with Saturn retrograde. You may want to support your loved ones or receive their help but not have the time, knowledge, or capacity to do so.

Cosmic support flows in as optimistic Jupiter alleviates tensions between Venus and Saturn. Focus on the small things that you can control and stay positive. The full moon in Aquarius peaks this afternoon and is destabilized by Uranus, the planet of change and breakthroughs. Sudden plot twists could cause more confusion than clarity.

Trust your intuition as the day winds down and the moon plunges into sensitive Pisces. When you consider how you feel alongside what makes logical sense, you will find the answers and solutions you seek.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t let other people’s feedback knock your self-esteem. Keep an open mind when approaching conversations with friends or scrolling through social media.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You get to decide what to make of your life. Break free from societal standards and expectations. Explore a new career path that feels aligned with the person you are today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You may think you have the right idea, but avoid jumping to conclusions. Your fear or worries may affect your judgment and prevent you from seeing the bigger picture.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t let temporary instability keep you from making difficult but necessary decisions. If there’s someone in your circle whom you don’t trust, consider whether it’s time to cut the cord.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You may be tempted to call it quits with a partner or end a collaboration that no longer aligns with your wants and needs. Take your time with this decision, especially if you feel conflicted.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Tie up any loose ends with a work project, goal, or priority. When you shift direction, think outside the box as you envision the road ahead.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Overthinking is preventing you from following your heart. Follow your passion, tell someone how you feel, or release your creative project without fixating on a desired outcome.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your family and lover’s conflicting thoughts and opinions may cause you to feel stuck. Tune out the external noise and do what feels right for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Let go of the conversations you’ve been mentally replaying. If you don’t, you could see a negative impact on your well-being.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s a good time to reconsider how you allocate your time, money, and energy. If your happiness and pleasure are in flux, take a closer look at your values.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You won’t make rational decisions during moments of discomfort or insecurity. Try to relax and don’t give in to your default instincts.