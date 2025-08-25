Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, August 25

The moon in diplomatic Libra sets a calm tone and peaceful intentions for the start of your week. However, staying balanced and maintaining harmonious social connections may be challenging as the moon pulls into opposition with Saturn and Neptune — both retrograde.

Meanwhile, the moon’s empowering trine to psychological Pluto deepens your desire for authentic connection. Don’t shy away from reinforcing your boundaries.

Love planet Venus enters Leo by mid-afternoon and joins forces with mature Saturn in passionate Aries, inspiring a bold approach to love. Balance your seriousness with playfulness. When you’re certain of your readiness for commitment, make your feelings known.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Invite your crush out for a spontaneous night, or plan a solo evening doing what you love. Breaking up your routine with something romantic and exciting will boost your passion for life.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Take pride in your home, roots, and traditions. Boost your happiness by redecorating or having people over.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) There’s no better time to pitch your artistic ideas, create a dramatic plan, or send a flirtatious text. Be bold in your interactions today. Speak from the heart.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Treat yourself lavishly, but invest in something worthwhile — long-lasting items of value and quality. Offering a generous gift or financial support may also earn you popularity.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Whether it’s your charisma, refreshed wardrobe, or renewed confidence, heads will turn when you enter the room. Make sure people recognize your depth, too. Share your vision and interests with enthusiasm.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Privacy is important. Keep your growing affections, inspiration, or budding romance out of the public eye until you’re certain of your feelings. You’ll know when it’s time to share your love and creativity with the world.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Powerful connections, romantic relationships, or collaborations may begin with a meaningful friendship. Welcome new people into your circle, especially if they share your interests.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Discipline pays off. Enjoy the recognition and praise you receive for your work, achievements, and leadership. However, try not to overvalue external validation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) When a new adventure calls your name, take the leap! Book the ticket, sign up for the course, or forge a new connection with someone who has plenty of wisdom to share.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Real intimacy begins with emotional honesty. Reflect on where you’re holding back the truth of your feelings.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) A bold, romantic gesture will show your loved one how much you care. However, make sure you consider their wants and desires rather than doing the most extravagant thing you can think of.