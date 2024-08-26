Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, August 26

Start your day with a lighthearted activity: Try skimming through an article or scrolling through the pictures you took over the weekend. The nurturing moon is in free-spirited Gemini, offering some emotional relief to help you bring playfulness and ease to the start of your week.

You may be buzzing with energy and curiosity when Venus in Virgo links up with Uranus in Taurus in the morning. While Venus is the planet of dutiful connection, finances, and values, Uranus governs unexpected change and breakthroughs.

Expect pleasantly surprising turnarounds in your relationships. Maybe your loved one or friend who is always there to help you now needs support you’re uniquely qualified to provide. Or, in a stroke of brilliance, you will discover a new way to budget and manage your income and expenses.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Not everyone needs to know the intimate details of what you got up to this weekend. Save the small talk for the people you are most excited to update. A chatty phone call over lunch will keep your day interesting.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Do the unexpected, Taurus. Make your presence known to people who need guidance or useful advice. You may gain the opportunity to flirt with someone and secure a date in the process.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Spending prolonged time selecting your outfit of the day (and taking pictures for your Instagram Story) could delay the start of your morning. Make sure you aren’t wasting time that could be better spent elsewhere.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t be afraid to ask for the clarity you need. Ask precise questions and you will receive honest answers that soothe your nerves and worries.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep your spirits high. You could receive financial rewards or experience a boost in your self-worth by embracing change in your career.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your selflessness is rubbing off on others. Live by your values and be the change you want to see in the world. You may become the reason someone else believes in the goodness of people.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your restless curiosity could lead to you scrolling through social media and analyzing the accounts of people you don’t even know. Steer away from gossip or assuming you have the right idea based on what you’ve seen online.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) People will find you more relatable when you speak up about the problems you’re working to overcome. Brainstorming in a group setting will offer solutions much faster. Speak to your friends. Maybe they see something that you don’t.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be a team player. Your breakthrough solutions could help a colleague boost their efficiency or maintain a healthy work-life balance. Being supportive leads to a sparkling reputation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You may be in a scattered mood, making it difficult to stick to your to-do list. Embrace spontaneity where you can. Not everything item needs to be tackled in perfect order.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Who said the workweek needs to be boring and gray? Indulge in pleasure. Fill your calendar with lunchtime hangouts, a morning run, or evening drinks with your favorite people.