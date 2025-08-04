Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, August 4

The week kicks off with clarity around your big vision for the future. The moon in optimistic Sagittarius links up with the Virgo sun. For early risers, this sets a straightforward tone for the day that’s perfect for planning and productivity. Get your bright ideas down on paper and construct an ambitious to-do list.

By mid-morning, disruptive Uranus moves in sight of responsible Saturn and mystical Neptune, forming a rare alignment that strengthens throughout the day, nudging you toward freedom. Move away from your old way of thinking today, especially when life shows you that there’s more than one right path to follow.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Seek out adventure wherever you can. Booking a last-minute trip or signing up for a class will bring a dose of excitement you’ve been missing.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) There’s nothing more freeing than a deep conversation about your fears and desires. Don’t hold back. Someone may discover the solution to your challenges mid-sentence.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Stay close to people who love you enough to share honest advice. Transparency is the key to strengthening your bond and helping each other grow.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Don’t underestimate the value of skill-building. Volunteering exposes you to greater wisdom and fresh experiences that spur growth.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Don’t keep your fun side locked away. Step outside your comfort zone and indulge in a little spontaneity. Trying something new — like an activity or workout — could lead to a creative breakthrough or romantic encounter. Be open to the unexpected.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Quality time or energizing conversations with your family might expand your perspective and help you come alive. But don’t just pick up the phone this time. Plan a trip to visit them in person.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Everyone loves a good listener. Be optimistic, receptive to feedback, and open to conversations everywhere. You may be surprised by wisdom from a stranger.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) When it comes to budgeting and saving, be a little more ambitious. Put some money aside to invest in something meaningful, like your education, passion project, or once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Take up space today. Walk with your head held high. More people are following your lead than you realize. Your confidence will inspire theirs.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Those bright ideas came to you for a reason. Unplug from the digital world, minimize distractions, and get some well-needed alone time so you can hear your thoughts clearly.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Share your hopes for the future in a group setting without worrying about who else can see your vision. You don’t need others to get it — they just need to cheer you on.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) When you believe in yourself, the possibilities are limitless. Don’t be afraid of the spotlight, especially when you have so much to offer. Aim higher in your career, pitch your ideas, and step into a leadership position.

