Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, December 1

Passionate, fearless, and athletic energy is on the rise, tempting you to pick up the pace. This morning is for direct action and loud ambition as the moon in reactive Aries aligns with Mars in worldly Sagittarius. When you push yourself and land on your feet, you’ll develop the kind of confidence that can only come from experience.

By the early afternoon, a vulnerable encounter forms between the moon and Chiron (the asteroid that exposes self-doubt and insecurities). You could learn where you have lived life on autopilot, allowing your fears to run the show.

Meanwhile, Jupiter retrograde slides into this cosmic lineup, applying pressure on the moon. Each time you make a new choice rather than repeating a pattern, you set yourself free. Give yourself the reassurance you need to rebuild confidence when the moon moves into stable Taurus later tonight.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Stand tall and declare who you are, flaws and all. Any attempts to hide your imperfections could make them more visible. Self-acceptance will command respect and empower others to walk with their head held high.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Suppressing your pain may paint you as the image of resilience, but true strength is the willingness to face what is difficult. It’s time to confront your own feelings.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Authentic connections grow when you are brave enough to be seen. Don’t distance yourself.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Certain opportunities are meant for you, and they’re waiting to be claimed. Put yourself forward, even if you have to fight through nerves. You don’t have to be the most ambitious or accomplished to be ready for the next level.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Notice when your mind narrows and you cling tighter to your beliefs. Your debate partner is not necessarily your opponent; they’re also teaching you where your resistance lies.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) You’ve been minimizing your needs lately, and as a result, you’re at a crossroads. Will you be brave enough to speak up? Today is a good day to initiate change.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Hard-hitting lessons surface today. Face tough conversations with intention, not urgency, and reflect on how your insecurities are driving your actions.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) You have nothing to prove by overextending yourself at work. Avoid sacrificing sleep or peace for the sake of productivity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) That moment of hesitation before sharing your passionate feelings must be explored. Are you hiding your joy? Or is this a sign that you need to build trust with the person in front of you? In the long run, opening up will be liberating.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) The past has a sneaky way of revealing itself in the present. When bad habits learned in childhood re-emerge, offer yourself compassion. Judgment won’t heal anything.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Softening your tone can sometimes avoid friction, but today is about fierce assertion. Don’t water down your truth.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) When you catch yourself defaulting to a familiar pattern, avoid making the decision or purchase until you’ve had time to self-reflect. Remember your worth.

