Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, December 15

Shifting your mood early is essential to set yourself up for success, especially when the day begins under the moody Scorpio moon. Explore your innermost feelings and hidden frustrations — not to dwell on what doesn’t feel good, but to analyze what kind of support you need. Once you clear emotional distractions, expect a rapid increase in motivation.

Mars, the planet of action and assertion, enters ambitious Capricorn this morning. This shift marks the beginning of five weeks of diligent progress toward your loftiest goals. Every step forward should be controlled, measured, and calculated, not frantic. Leave nothing to chance. Lay out your long-term plans, strengthen your commitment, and be patient when tracking your achievements.

Aries (March 20-April 18) When you mean business, others will feel the shift in your energy without you needing to raise your voice. Get serious about landing a deal or earning a promotion, and you might find yourself on the radar of someone influential.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Keep your aspirations high but your plan of action precise. Running your ideas past a mentor or teacher could help you solidify your next move and reveal factors that you hadn’t accounted for.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) When it comes to a certain relationship (personal or professional), you’ve calculated every risk and variable. Now it's time to assert control and go after what you want.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Practicality will provide comfort and reassurance where you need it most. Clarify your expectations with a partner. Can you align on a shared vision of the future?

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) The recipe for success is a dash of discipline and a whole lot of consistency. Show up today, even if you’d rather take the day off.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Today, concrete plans beat spontaneity. When it comes to love or passion projects, make sure they’re built for the long haul.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Taking charge of household duties might fall into your realm of responsibility now — likely because you are most patient, reliable, and respected. Implement a routine, schedule, or boundary that will prevent future chaos.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) One message delivered with deliberate intent is all you need to get your point across. Avoid over-explaining; let your actions reveal how serious you are.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Self-control is a power move during the holiday season when you can spot a sale on every street corner. Focus on your long-term financial goals and make sure your choices align with your values.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) The way you walk through the world signals your confidence, drive, and high standards. However, presence can’t be bought — only cultivated. Move forward with good posture, initiative, and integrity.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) There’s no need to broadcast your next move. Keep your plans safe from outside opinions, and work silently to make your dreams a reality.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) You can’t be everywhere at once, and scattering your attention could slow your road to success. Pick just one project to prioritize — ideally, something that already has solid momentum.

