Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, December 16

You're feeling bright and refreshed off the back of an action-packed weekend that brought an illuminating full moon and the end of Mercury retrograde. Answers are sweeping in this morning.

Optimistic Mercury harmonizes with stagnant Mars retrograde, helping you view life through a philosophical lens. If you think you’re stuck, look again. There may be a different way to navigate a problem.

The afternoon brings the constructive alignment of the moon in calm Cancer and Saturn, the planet of responsibility and maturity. This gentle bond is affirming, not punishing.

As the day progresses, remember: Discipline is the most mature expression of self-love. Take care of your needs and stick to your routine.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Home is where the heart is. Take comfort in the place where you feel nurtured and secure. There’s no shame in trading your social plans for a quiet evening under a cozy blanket.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A thoughtful “how are you?” to a stranger will be deeply appreciated. It feels good to connect with your neighbors and community.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A moody trip to the grocery store could lead to a pantry stocked with items you won’t actually want to eat. Spend cautiously.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Give back to yourself today. Don’t wait for others to notice your quiet signals for help or reassurance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Solitude will be healing today. Communicate when you need space before withdrawing from busy spaces. Introspection and journaling will help you process your feelings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t shy away from getting deep. People will appreciate your courageous vulnerability.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) People may not always remember what you say, but they will remember how you make them feel. A warm compliment or word of encouragement will have a lasting impact.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you’re in a bad mood, turn to your spiritual beliefs. Don’t let an emotional spiral hold you down for too long.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Are you still replaying the same painful stories in your head? Consider how your attachment to the past prevents you from moving on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Have you been honest about your needs? Or are you trying to take care of everything yourself again? Tell a loved one how they can best support you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Get out of your comfort zone. You might make a hard decision today, but it’ll reap the biggest benefits.