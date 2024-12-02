Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, December 2

Fresh off yesterday’s energizing new moon in Sagittarius, you may feel sluggish or scattered this Cyber Monday. Treat yourself to some retail therapy, but beware of indulging to the extreme.

You’re preparing to embark on a new adventure. However, Neptune, the planet of dreams, confronts the moon today. This tense cosmic fusion generates uncertainty around your direction. Set realistic expectations and avoid thinking too far into the future.

Trying something new will introduce you to an exciting hobby when Venus forms a favorable alignment with Uranus. Mid-morning, you’ll realize where your passions lie, but you'll have to face lurking insecurities too. Mercury, the planet of intellect, collaborates with asteroid Chiron, the healer archetype, to help you get to the root of your worries.

You may feel more grounded this afternoon. The moon plods into mature Capricorn, calling for a serious, disciplined, and productive attitude. Get a head start on your biggest responsibilities for the upcoming week.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The time you've spent going down the internet rabbit hole will pay off. Someone in your life is looking for an explanation, and you have the insights they need. Take pride in teaching others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Get curious about life’s mysteries. It will expand your mind and strengthen your bond with someone who shares your vision and curiosity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Tell someone what you need to feel fulfilled in your partnership. Be open and honest. Don't keep them guessing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Make effective use of your time and energy. However, don't place productivity above your well-being. Push yourself to meet your potential without inducing stress.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Spontaneity will create a rush of excitement. Say “yes” to a surprise invitation. Go with the flow when inspiration takes hold and leads you toward new creative endeavors.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Nostalgia is deepening emotional bonds with your family. Bring up funny childhood experiences, stroll down memory lane, and reflect on what you have learned from those who raised you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) People are starving for connection! Spark up an interesting conversation with a neighbor, peer, or stranger. You may be surprised by how you benefit from their unexpected words of wisdom.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Security comes from within, not through the accumulation of possessions. Ask yourself what will make you feel at ease today. Go deeper into your emotions and explore your needs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your emotions are on display, and people are reading you like an open book. Channel confidence, speak highly of yourself, and be transparent about your feelings. Your authenticity will be admired.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) There are few things more healing than solitude. Philosophical introspection and meditation will clarify your purpose. Turn your focus within.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your friends are here to offer comfort and perspective. Lean on them for support rather than keeping your worries about the future to yourself.