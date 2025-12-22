Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, December 22

Long-standing problems need inventive solutions this morning. As the sturdy Capricorn moon lines up with innovative Uranus retrograde, a small deviation from your usual plan or routine could lead to positive change. Mid-morning, be practical and efficient, but protect your whimsy. A blend of realism and creativity will make solutions easier to identify as the moon links up with intuitive Neptune.

Lunchtime feels liberating, thanks to the moon drifting into unconventional Aquarius. But by mid-afternoon, it joins forces with psychological Pluto, calling you to confront the parts of yourself that still yearn to conform. Lean into your independence and focus on yourself — not anybody else.

Aries (March 20-April 18) You don’t need to blend in to stay connected with others. You’re valued because you bring something different to the table. Why be anyone else?

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Ditch the script! Tradition is boring, and you were placed in a position of authority because people want to see how you get things done. Handle things your way.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) You may have a strong point of view, but stepping back to review a situation objectively will help you see the bigger picture you’re missing. Reflect on your plans with fresh eyes.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) There’s power in observing without reaction, and today, staying cool will work in your favor. Notice the balance of give and take, and whether your expectations are being met.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) We all have our blind spots. Accept feedback from loved ones with grace.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) You don’t need a life without structure to feel free, just a routine tailored to your own unique needs. A few minor tweaks could improve your efficiency and boost your energy.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Art should defy expectations, not meet rigid criteria. Don’t overthink it — experiment, play, and create with a focus on genuine expression.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Stability might not look the way it used to, but changes in your home life are an opportunity to rediscover what makes you feel safe. Reflect on what you need to feel at ease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) It’s time to voice the thoughts that have been circling your mind for weeks. You may surprise yourself by how easily they flow out loud.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) You’ll know you’ve grown and matured when old habits and metrics for success no longer resonate. Rather than operating on autopilot, choose where to allocate your time, energy, and funds with intention.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Authenticity comes from trying less, not more. Try to take a lighter approach to life and you’ll feel like yourself again in no time.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Certain answers only arrive upon reflection or in hindsight. Spend some time alone today to hear your own thoughts.

