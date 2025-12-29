Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, December 29

The moon enters steady and sensual Taurus, inviting a slow start to your morning. Don’t rush through your skin care, stretches, or breakfast. Take care of yourself by investing time in your routine.

By mid-morning, the moon clashes with Pluto, and trying to force everything to go according to plan could raise your frustration. Stay calm and composed under pressure. Disruptions aren’t life’s way of punishing you — they’re there to highlight what you care about.

The energy sweetens this evening under the affectionate alignment of the moon and love planet Venus. Organize a romantic movie night or dinner for one with your favorite treats, music, and home comforts.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Before you indulge and splurge, check your inventory. Do you already have what you need to satisfy your cravings? Baking a sweet treat or wrapping up in an old but cozy blanket may be more gratifying than purchasing something new.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) The steadiness you embody now will inspire trust in others. Move at your own pace and express yourself only when necessary, and you’ll exude an air of certainty.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) There comes a time when you must slow down before burnout forces you into rest mode. Recharge by sleeping in for a few extra minutes, running a hot bath, and leaving your phone on Do Not Disturb.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Don’t hibernate or cancel plans today. A shared meal or reassuring conversation with friends could help you feel grounded and happier.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Small but consistent efforts are more convincing than grand gestures. You don’t need to prove you’ve got big ambitions and potential. Demonstrate your reliability, and you’ll get people on board with your plans in no time.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) A resistance to new ideas may be keeping you from valuable answers and insight. Don’t treat new perspectives like a threat to your own, but as an opportunity to enrich your understanding.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) It takes time to build trust, but once it’s there, continuing to put it through tests could threaten the very security you’ve cultivated. When you feel safe and secure, loosen up and enjoy your comfort.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Actions outweigh words when it comes to proving your commitment, loyalty, and care. Show up and follow through on a promise you made to your partner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Less is more. Don’t overcomplicate your daily routines with endless steps that are difficult to sustain. Focus on the few habits and priorities that matter and make you feel good.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) It’s not true relaxation if you’re watching the clock or worrying about your responsibilities. Quality time with a loved one or hands-on activities — like painting, writing, or cooking — could help you feel more present and at ease.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Your environment reflects your inner world today. An uncluttered home spruced up with festive decor and the nostalgic scent of a home-cooked meal may facilitate peace and calm.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Communication goes far beyond words. Savor the details that feel meaningful today, like the way someone smiles when discussing their interests, their laughter, or how they nod along when they truly understand.

