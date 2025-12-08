Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, December 8

Ease into the day with an activity you enjoy as the week begins under the lively Leo moon. Progress may be slow at first, but an episode of your favorite show, a breakfast pastry, or nostalgic scroll through your camera roll could uplift you.

Expect a passionate afternoon as confident Venus in Sagittarius harmonizes with the moon. This magnetic energy encourages self-belief — the kind others might consider ungrounded at first. There’s no shame in rooting for yourself.

Your love life might also come into focus with spontaneous romantic gestures or a lunch date that leaves you longing to end your workday early. Savor every feel-good moment.

Reserve this evening for strategizing. Motivated Mars is under pressure from stoic Saturn, calling you to balance your aspiration with realism. Focus on your actions, not factors you can’t control, like timing.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Some moments in life call for a little more audacity. Put yourself out there, artistically or romantically — not because you’re certain of the outcome but because you’re sure of yourself.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) A little encouragement from a relative who always has your back may be just what you need to boost your spirits. Reach out first to your favorite hype person, and update them on how you’ve been doing lately.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Your creativity and pride are what people celebrate when you aren’t in the room. Keep sharing your ideas and expressing yourself without apology. More people are listening than you might think.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Declaring your needs directly is a power move, and not everyone is courageous enough to do it. Don’t bite your tongue. State what you want, even if your request is extravagant.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) External praise feels good in the moment, but internal validation lasts a lifetime. Free yourself from any underlying desire to be noticed, and you’ll discover how authenticity uplifts you more than performance.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) An unspoken feeling may surface before you can suppress it — maybe not through words, but a frustrated glance or dramatic eye-roll. Read the room. If now is not the best moment to launch into your real thoughts, try venting them in your journal.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) True friends won’t feel threatened when you shine. Find the right crowd to share your best self and glowing achievements with.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Don’t wait around for applause; celebrate your small achievements privately and consistently. When the only person you need to please is yourself, you’ll always feel like a winner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Put a little more power and enthusiasm in your voice, and you’ll have people on board with your ideas in no time. Just make sure you deliver on your promises.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Drawing a clear boundary will leave you feeling empowered. Share your honest feelings on your own terms, not under pressure.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Does your partner or friend truly appreciate a grand gesture? Try to love them in their own language.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Find a way to make hard work fun. With a little music, your favorite snack, or company from your co-worker, you won’t just hit the targets on your to-do list, but complete them with flair.

For more, check out your tarot reading.