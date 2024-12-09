Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, December 9

Your emotional impulses are driving you toward action and adventure. Start your morning with enthusiastic intentions when the moon, which rules your emotions, sails into fiery Aries. Avoid over-reacting.

By mid-morning, you’re feeling bold and unashamed as the moon links up with Venus in quirky Aquarius. Express your heart’s desires without fear or resistance. You deserve to have your needs met.

Before midday, the moon syncs with the north node — an important mathematical point signifying growth and destiny. Trust your instincts, and you will move toward a positive and unexpected direction. Your intuition knows the way forward.

A high-energy morning is followed by a self-aware afternoon. The moon collaborates with action-planet Mars, which is now retrograde in Leo. An honest assessment of your past mistakes will reveal where you have lost your way. Correct your course and move confidently in a new direction.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your independence and authenticity are assets in your quest for personal growth. Take bold steps to show the world who you truly are.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Emotional revelations will arise in solitude. Spend time away from the crowd. When there’s no pressure to hide, your true feelings will emerge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) If you aren’t leading a team to victory, you’re getting serious about your goals and have a network of supporters to cheer you on. Trust your vision of the future — then take action.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You can wait for someone to give you the opportunity of a lifetime, or you can create it yourself. An empowered attitude will draw you toward the dream job.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Trust your vision, Leo. Your intuition is spot-on, and the guidance you offer others will create a profound impact.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Bravely expressing your feelings will foster the connection you’ve been craving. Be fearless and get something off your chest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Embracing your own power will improve your relationships. There’s a time and a place to ask for help, but first, what can you accomplish solo?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t let tedious tasks get to you. Your life will improve when you don’t sweat the small stuff.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) No interest of yours is childish or worthy of embarrassment. Celebrate what makes you feel good; keep following your heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A mindset adjustment will dramatically improve your familial relationships. Be responsive, not reactive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re shining today. Speak passionately and you will earn attention and respect.