The morning kicks off with a dramatic standoff between the confident Leo moon and Mercury and Venus in cool Aquarius. This is a classic tug-of-war between your heart and your brain. Don’t yap until you’ve fully processed your feelings.

A disruption to your routine could emerge in the early evening. The moon challenges turbulent Uranus while Mercury links up with healing asteroid Chiron. An honest and vulnerable conversation with yourself could inspire a breakthrough. Get your thoughts down in your journal or Notes app.

The moon slips into Virgo as the day winds down, encouraging you to clean up and meal prep for the week ahead. Head off to sleep early, but not before checking a few things off your to-do list.

Aries (March 20-April 18) You usually thrive as the star of the show, but today calls for collaboration. Be a team player and prioritize the needs of the group over your personal interests. Elevate your community, not just yourself.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Self care is often a great idea, but you can’t build an ambitious future while hitting snooze. It may be tempting to call out of work, but your presence and leadership are needed. Leap into action!

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Hold off on divulging every curious thought that springs to mind. There might be consequences.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Before you make a big purchase, consider whether you’re shopping for an ego boost or a worthy investment. You don’t need to prove your success to anyone.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Try not to take it to heart if a partner or friend seems distant. Their mind may be stuck on a personal or logistical problem. Ask them how you can be of help.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) The urge to retreat is hitting hard today, especially as your to-do list continues to grow. Instead of powering through until you burn out, take creative breaks. Listening to your favorite playlist or chatting with a coworker over lunch could ease the pressure.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) You’ve already proven yourself to be a good friend. Don’t feel guilty if you’d rather skip the group hang-out in favor of a date or a cozy night in with a creative hobby. Your circle will understand your need for me-time.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) External validation from strangers won’t feel half as good as the encouragement that comes from those who know you best. When you need real guidance and support, turn to the people who see the real you, not just your polished and professional persona.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Craving a deep dive into current events while everyone else is satisfied with small talk can be frustrating. Be the one to start real conversations. You might be surprised by how much someone is on your wavelength.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Developing raw and intimate connections is the goal, but you shouldn’t rush the screening process. Make sure people prove they are reliable and trustworthy before you let them in on your innermost thoughts.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Keep your head clear, even when others start reacting to drama. Your cool and confident exterior is exactly the reassurance people need to feel at ease.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Progress tends to stall when your head is stuck in the clouds. Rather than fighting your daydreams, allocate a block of time to explore your most distracting thoughts. What are they trying to tell you about your worries and desires?

