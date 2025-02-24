Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, February 24

The past few months have been extra frustrating, riddled with self-doubt and over-cautious action. But now, the tides turn. Yesterday, Mars retrograde ended in Cancer, and this morning, you’re finding your momentum. Progress may still be slow, but your anxiety is subsiding.

The Capricorn moon steadies your morning with a constructive alignment to Saturn, urging you to be patient, responsible, and wise. Trust your instincts and take your priorities seriously.

An unexpected bump in your routine could be just what you need to shake your afternoon slump. Embrace the unexpected as the moon coordinates with disruptive Uranus.

Aries (March 20-April 18) An intense emotional reaction may reveal you haven’t moved on after all. It’s time to bury the hatchet to protect your inner peace. If you can’t talk about your feelings with your biological family, try your chosen family.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Are you satisfied with how you have handled disagreements? Can you stand by your decisions? There’s still time to get conversations back on a positive track. Just wait until you feel less sensitive or reactive before speaking up.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) A difficult financial chapter reaches a relieving end, and gradually, stalled payments will come through. Getting thrifty and resourceful now will protect you from repeat issues in the future.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Learning to trust yourself takes practice. Listen to your intuition and follow your feelings without checking in with others first. Soon it will become second nature.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) There’s a season for moving fast and a time when it's best to go slow; today is the latter. If your body yearns for rest, consider calling in sick.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Tired of side-stepping your way to the finish line? It’s time to take a more active approach to pursuing your dreams. Start by telling your friends what you’re working toward.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Confidence is the key to success. If you want to take your career to the next level, you must prove you are a capable leader and worthy candidate. Practice asserting yourself in small ways at work.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Don’t ruminate over arguments. For the sake of your wellbeing, put the past behind you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You may not be ready to take a risk yet, but a calculated assessment will reveal your next step forward. When it comes to love and money, pursue your desires, even if they’re scary.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Putting your guard up may keep you safe, but it limits your potential for connection. It’s time to get vulnerable.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Accept the inconveniences you cannot control, and your mental and physical health will improve. If you’re still stuck on a difficult task at work, enlist the help of a colleague.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Revisit a creative project or hobby that you’ve ditched. Rather than worrying about being the best, focus on having fun and releasing your pent-up stress.

