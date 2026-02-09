The day opens with the moon in mysterious Scorpio, clashing with the sun in independent Aquarius. You may not be in the mood for chit-chat, but you’re on people’s minds. Check in with your inner circle by midday, even if it’s to declare a need for space and solitude.

Processing intense feelings may occupy most of your headspace during the day, but don’t get too comfortable ruminating on what stings. By late evening, a sudden breakthrough or unveiled secret could be the plot twist you didn’t see coming. When the moon goes head-to-head with wildcard Uranus, ask questions before launching into a reaction. Don’t let your assumptions create chaos or disturb your inner peace.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Trust and emotional honesty are the pillars of true intimacy. Don’t pull away from real conversations about your deepest needs and desires — a little bravery could strengthen your connections and energize your sex life.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Promises shouldn’t be taken lightly today. Hold yourself accountable to live up to your word, and make sure your partner knows how much you value their reliability and loyalty.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) The difference between productivity and purpose is knowing why you’re working hard. Don’t just check boxes today; get clear on your motivation and track your progress.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Casual fun is out; obsession is in! Whether you’re falling down a Wikipedia rabbit hole, throwing yourself into a new hobby, or making a romantic move, go all in.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Sometimes, memories resurface for reflection, not discussion. Rather than dredging up old narratives with a family member, sit with your feelings and consider how the past continues to influence you today.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) The truth may sting today. Communicate with care, and remember that silence or a little bit of mystery can often express more than words.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) You have every right to feel protective over what’s yours, but don’t withhold secrets lightly. What are you really afraid to lose by sharing?

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) You don’t need to explain yourself to anyone; your intuition is all the proof you need. Be observant but hold your cards close to your chest today. Don’t allow others to sway you from following your gut instinct.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Sometimes, you need to go ghost to process emotions or history that isn’t ready to be shared yet. Spend some time in silence to understand your thoughts so you can move forward with less baggage.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) As someone who treats friendship as a serious commitment, you deserve to be surrounded by powerful and trustworthy allies. If you want to know who’s really in your corner, notice who shows up when things get real.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Play the long-game in your career. Respect won’t come overnight, but if you make the right moves to claim your authority on a project, people will begin to recognize your drive and leadership potential.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Follow the ideas that challenge you to step out of your comfort zone. Your next journey may be the one that totally changes you.

