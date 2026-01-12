Surface-deep interactions won’t cut it this morning. The day opens with the moon in perceptive Scorpio, bringing emotional intensity and a desire to dig deeper and uncover the truth. However, rather than demanding honesty from others, you must turn the mirror on yourself.

The Sun’s mid-afternoon confrontation with asteroid Chiron — ruling your inner wounds — signals vulnerabilities you’d rather mask than confront. Self-honesty is uncomfortable, but when you stop trying to outrun your feelings, you’ll find your strength.

The mood shifts from tense to supportive once the moon harmonizes with Mercury in productive Capricorn and Jupiter in compassionate Cancer. This evening's energy exposes feelings left unsaid. Gradually revealing your thoughts or secrets with precision, rather than explosion, will ensure the weight of your words is understood.

Aries (March 20-April 18) When you feel the urge to latch on or assume control, you may be resisting an unrealized fear. It’s time to have a deep and transparent talk with yourself or a partner about your hidden worries.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) You may be hyper-aware of your partner’s needs today. Pick up a task or errand that’s caused them to worry. Any gesture that says “I’m listening” could make them appreciate you more.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) The weight of a bad habit is kicking in, pressuring you to call it quits. Put on your noise-cancelling headphones and get to work on reorganizing your desk, catching up on tasks, and doing the afternoon stretches you usually avoid.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Forget lighthearted pleasures. Today is for making time for something meaningful and memorable. Plan a spontaneous date night, or work on a passion project that requires deep focus.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) When old memories or secrets bubble to the surface, familial dynamics may intensify. Processing your feelings in solitude could help you avoid confrontations that disturb your peace.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Be careful with your constructive criticism or written feedback. Sharp words may sting if your observations don’t resonate with someone else’s truth. Speak your mind, but tread gently with your delivery.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Before investing in something high-quality and long-lasting, purge the possessions that no longer feel like “you”. A deeper sense of empowerment will kick in when you clear out the old to make space for something valuable and new.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Don’t apologize for your powerful presence or fierce boundaries. People know you mean business.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Going off-grid is the secret to maintaining focus on what matters. Hit “do not disturb” while you rest, recharge, and process your feelings.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Having a few close friends is better than a big, disconnected network. Nurture your relationships with the people who have proven they’re in your corner.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) It’s the perfect time for a strategic career move. Don’t play it cool; you deserve recognition for the project you’ve been diligently working on behind the scenes.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Dive into the deep history or philosophical questions that have become your latest obsession. You’ll discover the greater answer and meaning you’ve been searching for in the questions you dared not ask before.

