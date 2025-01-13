Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, January 13

Begin your week with an openness to change. You’re on the verge of a major redirection as the ambitious sun coordinates with Uranus, the planet of breakthroughs and deviation. Trust your instincts and the flash of insight that lures you out of your comfort zone.

Cautious Mars in Cancer aligns with dreamy Neptune by mid-morning. Trust that you have all the tools needed to confront obstacles in your path.

This evening, the full moon in Cancer lights up the sky, fueled by Mars’ strong-willed energy. This marks an opportunity to release the grudges and emotional burdens that have caused you to latch onto the past. Step forward with courage; it’s time to move on.

Aries (March 21-April 19) An emotional surge will direct you to the situations in the past that are still weighing heavy on your mind. Don’t deny how you feel, Aries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) What are you afraid to say, Taurus? If you can’t express how you feel, write it in a letter. Whether you burn or send it, you’ll get the emotional release you need.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your perception of your worth may hold you back from asking for a raise or buying yourself a treat. Ask yourself whether you believe you deserve great things.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The very thing that protects you will also distance you from what’s best for you. Address the false self-perceptions that are holding you back. You are strong, but you have to believe it!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You cannot progress through life without confronting your fears. The good news is that you are resilient to the core. Act courageously rather than avoiding discomfort.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Tension is brewing in your social life. Holding back may preserve your place within your community. But your true friends will want you to voice your concerns.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You cannot control other’s perception of you. However, you can demonstrate that the person you’re becoming differs from the person you once were. Focus on making yourself proud.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The marker of wisdom and maturity is your ability to adapt your perspective when presented with new findings. Don’t latch onto outdated beliefs and ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Holding on won't change the past, Sagittarius. Reflect on what you are refusing to accept. Your resistance is what intensifies your internal pressure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Defensive instincts will harm your ability to connect in your relationships. Consider how your sensitive or moody side prevents you from reaching a mutual understanding.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Let go of a work dynamic or routine that isn’t well-balanced. Equal prioritization of your responsibilities and well-being will ensure you are satisfied on a daily basis.