Love takes on a new dynamic this morning. Venus drifts into cool and casual Aquarius, favoring intellectual intimacy over passion. Stay close to people who light up your mind and aren’t threatened by your independence.

Meanwhile, the steady Capricorn sun coordinates with speedy Uranus. A sudden turn of events is testing how well you handle the unexpected. In an unplanned moment, you might experience a breakthrough, so go with the flow.

The upbeat and surprising energy lingers throughout the day. However, an opposition forms between the controlled Capricorn moon and expansive Jupiter this evening. This tension highlights the balance of restraint and expression. Are you withholding feelings that need to be shared?

Aries (March 20-April 18) Why settle for casual networking when you can forge deep and meaningful collaborations? Widening your circle doesn’t guarantee you’ll find your people, but sharing your wildest dreams and seeing whose eyes light up will up the odds.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Authenticity is magnetic. When you’re less concerned with earning approval and more focused on meeting your own standards for success, the spotlight will find you, and career-defining opportunities will roll in.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) A hunger for purpose is taking over. If old patterns and perspectives haven’t led to a deep romance or thrilling adventures, it may be time to shake things up.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) True empowerment is living a life that isn’t forced and allowing the person you trust the freedom they need. Intimacy will thrive when your partnerships are free from power dynamics.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Lay your cards out on the table. Declaring what you really want from a romantic partner or business collaborator could make or break your bond, but what stays will be real.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Stuck in the loop of a stale routine? It’s time for change. Make a spontaneous decision that alters the course of your day.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) There’s beauty in the unconventional. Seeking out something new, beyond the confines of your usual taste, could lead to an intense new passion or crush.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Making sure your environment is a reflection of you is the key to deepening your comfort, peace, and satisfaction. There’s no better time to beautify your home or put a modern spin on an old family tradition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Your voice carries a greater sense of authority today, so speak up. You never know who might benefit from hearing your unique perspective.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) You values are reflected through your choices. Notice where you invest your time, attention, and money. How much of it is directed toward yourself?

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) It’s time for a personal rebrand. Whether you’re updating your wardrobe, showing the more eccentric side of your personality, or contemplating a new haircut, make sure your choices are true to who you are.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) What are you pursuing indirectly or secretly longing for? Dissect your hidden desires, and you’ll discover where you hesitate to take up space.

