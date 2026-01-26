The moon in steady Taurus clashes with Venus in quirky Aquarius, highlighting internal conflict. You may want to be in two places at once this morning — beneath your cozy bed sheets and out in the world, making a difference and forming connections. A solid self care routine, a comfortable outfit choice, and a heart-warming interaction with a loved one may be just what you need to feel more grounded.

Just after midday, spiritual Neptune lands in pioneering Aries, where it’ll remain until 2038! This dreamy energy blends faith with agency, urging you to take action toward your wildest dreams. Believing in your power to create the life you want is the first step toward success.

The day closes with a tender evening alignment of the moon and expansive Jupiter retrograde. This amplifies our desire for connection, affection, and emotional intimacy. Gather your loved ones for an evening of good food and meaningful conversation, or wind down with your favorite rom-com.

Aries (March 20-April 18) You’re far too magnetic and complex to pin down. Rather than forcing yourself to adhere to an aesthetic or persona, explore who you are freely and let others work harder to figure you out.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Compassion, rather than confrontation, is the best way to heal old wounds. Instead of digging up old stories and narratives, practice self-forgiveness to release your burdens.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Others might find your dreams unrealistic, but they don’t have your adventurous spirit. Don’t let external voices steer you away from a meaningful aspiration. Anything is possible.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Right now, your influence may be a stronger measure of growth and success than your paycheck. When you’re driven to lead or innovate in your field, focus on making a difference, and the promotion will come naturally.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Distinguishing your intuition from your impulses is your next challenge. Check in with your feelings before you take a bold leap of faith — do you feel certain and clear-headed, or anxious and in a hurry?

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) A new, courageous chapter of your life is underway, and you may feel inspired to confront your deeper fears head-on. When you feel vulnerable or confused, treat yourself with kindness.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Whether you’re seeking your next connection or idealizing a future with your partner, keep your rose-tinted glasses in your bag. Acknowledge the good you see in front of you without overlooking red flags.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) New projects are coming together slowly, and they might be in closer alignment with your passions and dream career. But you shouldn’t let your work boundaries slip now. Practice saying no to the small things.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You’re about to enter your artist's era. Be proactive in creating a life that aligns with your daydreams, and nurturing relationships that feel as beautiful as they appear.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) You belong in spaces that make your soul shine. Start envisioning an eventual move away from environments plagued by painful memories, or make changes to your home that will put you at ease.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Too much emphasis on making the logical choice may have overshadowed your intuition. This is your cue to get back in touch with your gut instinct and break the habit of dismissing the signs around you.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) You may not yet have the resources to achieve your biggest aspirations, but you could have enough to take one step forward. Keep believing in yourself and putting your trust in life.

